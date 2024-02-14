Golden Gate Bridge briefly blocked by pro-Palestinian protesters

By

Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked off multiple lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday morning.

Shutterstock

All northbound and southbound lanes were stopped at mid-span on the bridge shortly before 8 a.m., according to CHP data.

Both lanes had reopened by 8:30 a.m.

Images published to X by a KQED reporter showed protesters holding large banners that said “Stop arming Israel” and “Hands off Rafah.” The latter is a reference to the Palestinian city in Gaza that Israel targeted with airstrikes this week in an operation that it said freed two hostages taken by Hamas.

