Golden Gate Bridge briefly blocked by pro-Palestinian protesters

February 14, 2024 By Dominic Fracassa 5 Comments

Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked off multiple lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge Wednesday morning.

All northbound and southbound lanes were stopped at mid-span on the bridge shortly before 8 a.m., according to CHP data. 

Both lanes had reopened by 8:30 a.m.

Images published to X by a KQED reporter showed protesters holding large banners that said “Stop arming Israel” and “Hands off Rafah.” The latter is a reference to the Palestinian city in Gaza that Israel targeted with airstrikes this week in an operation that it said freed two hostages taken by Hamas.

  1. TanstaaflSD says
    February 14, 2024 at 9:25 am

    So long as Dem / Prog officials permit and support this illegal conduct — after we (illegally?) use our cellphones in our cars to tell others why we will be late — we need to (illegally?) persistently call all incumbent politicans to complain …. and, PLEASE stop voting for them.

    Reply
  2. JLSeagull says
    February 14, 2024 at 10:38 am

    Given his total mismanagement of the Afghanistan debacle where many hundreds of people were abandoned and left behind, dingbat Bidet has no credibility and less business telling Israeli leaders what to do. He is an expert on failure.

    Reply
  3. Rick says
    February 14, 2024 at 10:52 am

    If the Palestinians don’t like it here in the U.S., they can always return to Gaza.

    Reply
  4. Otis R. Needleman says
    February 14, 2024 at 12:13 pm

    As if anything that happens here will affect anything happening there.

    Reply
  5. Rottweiler says
    February 14, 2024 at 1:05 pm

    I have a brilliant idea, round up the protestors and send them immediately to Palestine, revoke their citizenship and see if they revere free speech there. I affirm their right to go to the place they are speaking up for and live there for eternity. We don’t want anti-Americans here.

    Reply

