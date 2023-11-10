Gov. Gavin Newsom Approval Ratings Have Sunk to an All-Time Low; ‘Hated by Younger People’

By

‘A ton of older Californians don’t like him too, and as the poll showed, they’re slowly turning on him too’

According to a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) poll released on Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom’s approval ratings have sunk to an all-time low, with more Californians now disapproving of the Governor rather than approving of him.

Following his swearing-in as Governor in 2019, Newsom initially enjoyed high approval ratings. In 2020, a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, PPIC polls showed Newsom still riding high. A May 2020 poll showed Newsom with a 63% approval rating, with an October 2020 poll having him come in at 57%. In 2021, things began to take a turn however. Growing resentment over his draconian COVID-19 policies, as well as worsening rising costs, high taxes, crime spiking as well as homelessness, and a whole range of personal issues, including ignoring his own masking laws multiple times, severely hurt Newsom’s reputation.

By January 2021, Newsom stood at 52% approval with 43% disapproval. It was enough to spur a recall election that year, which led to a then all-time low approval rating of 46%, with 48% disapproving. While Newsom managed to avoid being recalled, the whole recall election and the issues surrounding the decline of California not going away kept approval ratings in the high 40s to the mid 50s throughout 2022 and into 2023.

However, on Tuesday, Newsom slipped yet again in job approval. A new UC Berkeley IGS poll found that 49% of Californians now disapprove of Newsom, with only 44% approving – a record low for the Governor. The new figures also marked a drastic drop of support since when the last poll was taken in February 2023, when Newsom’s approval was at 55% and disapproval only at 39%.

While drops in support were found in every demographic between February and October, some areas were more dramatic than others. While GOP support showed little movement, with support falling from 8% to 7%, support among Democrats freefell from 82% to 66%, with undecided voters going from 49% to 37%. Geographically, support in Los Angeles County, a Democratic stronghold, fell sharply from a 62% approval rating to 47%. The only area of California still giving Newsom above a 50% is his base of the San Francisco Bay area, and even there it plummeted from February, going from 66% to 53%.

Most surprising was amongst age groups, with Gen Z and Millennials showing the largest turns away from the Governor. A 15 percent drop of support was seen from 18-29-year-olds, going from 50% to 35%, with the 30-39 year-old group going down by 16 percent, from 54% to 38%. Even Newsom’s large 65-and-over stronghold fell by 5 percent, going from 58% support to 53%.

Newsom did fare somewhat better in recent decisions. His recent Chinese trip received a 50% approval and 39% disapproval from Californians, despite the vast majority of Chinese Americans opposing it. And his decision to have LaPhonza Butler be installed as a caretaker Senator was approved by 39% of Californians as opposed to 30% disapproving it. However, the later should also be taken lightly, as 33% of those polled had no opinion on the matter, largely due to Butler being largely unknown before last month.

Overall, the new poll found that Newsom is becoming less popular, and that California’s further decline is only hurting his standing nationwide and further hurting the state as a whole.

“The dip in Newsom’s approval suggests that many Californians are concerned with how things are going in the state, which may give the governor less leeway to fully engage on the national stage,” said IGS Co-Director Eric Schickler.

Newsom’s office was dismissive of the new poll on Tuesday, with Newsom spokesman Nathan Click saying that “It’s an outlier.” He also noted another recent poll showing that Newsom was at a 56% approval rating, with only 38% disapproving of him.

However, experts added on Tuesday that Newsom’s shift to national politics in recent years, largely seen as him aiming at a 2024 or 2028 run for the presidency, has been particularly affecting voters.

“Newsom is kind of taking on a new persona,” said UC Berkeley IGS pollster Mark DiCamillo. “He’s no longer just the governor of California. He’s a spokesperson for the national party and basically voters are being asked to react to that.”

In an interview with the Globe, Stephanie Lewis, a pollster in Southern California, added, “The Democrats need to come to terms that Newsom is just being liked by fewer and fewer people and that they don’t trust him anymore. That China trip was polarizing, and his trips across the country have made Californians feel left out. Right-leaning voters in California already didn’t like him, and moderates have been battered for years by the guy. Newsom has been kept above water by Democrats, but as we saw today, that is no longer really the case.”

“Most worrying for him is how much he his hated by younger people, who tend to be more liberal. He’s losing out on people in their 20s and 30s, the group who lost out on early opportunities because of the Great Recession, then were struck again by the COVID job loss. They don’t like Newsom. Newsom still appeals to older Californians, in part because of all the benefits in place, but that is a general assessment. A ton of older Californians don’t like him too, and as the poll showed, they’re slowly turning on him too.”

