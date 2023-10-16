Gov. Newsom Signed YIMBY-Backed Bills Into Law. Will They Deliver More Housing in S.F.?

By

The flurry of pro-housing, YIMBY-backed bills that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law over the last week represented a historic shift in how residential development is approved in California.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

But with tens of thousands of already approved projects stuck in San Francisco’s development pipeline, it’s unlikely that the new laws will bring a major influx of new applications until construction costs and interest rates come down and other regulatory changes are made, according to developers, city planners and advocates affiliated with the YIMBY, or “yes in my backyard” movement.

These new laws made it easier for churches to build affordable housing on their property. Another created a funding mechanism for replacing San Francisco homes destroyed during urban renewal. Another law backed by Assembly Member Matt Haney reformed the appeal process so that housing opponents couldn’t file appeals after a project has been approved.

But the most far-reaching of the new laws Newsom signed is state Sen. Scott Wiener’s SB423. The law extends and expands Wiener’s 2017 SB35, which allowed housing projects with at least 50% affordable units to bypass the typical environmental review and planning approval process as long as they are consistent with local zoning. More than 18,000 affordable units across the state have been developed using SB35.

The new version expands the law to apply to mostly market rate projects in cities that are not keeping up with their state housing requirements — in those cases a San Francisco project need only be 20% affordable to qualify for the streamlining. (In other cities, it’s 10%.)

“The era of saying no to housing is coming to an end,” Wiener said after Newsom signed the bill. “We’ve been planting seeds for years to get us to a brighter housing future, and today we’re continuing strongly down that path.”

In San Francisco — which is unlikely to be able to keep up with its state housing goals of permitting 82,000 units by 2031 — SB423 will allow the vast majority of new projects to qualify for “ministerial” approval, meaning that they won’t have to get approved by the planning commission and won’t have to go through environmental review, a process that often results in projects getting stalled or killed.

San Francisco Planning Director Rich Hillis said that he thinks eventually about 90% of new projects above 50 units will take advantage of SB 423. Smaller projects are less likely to use the law because it requires that the builder’s pay prevailing wage, which means using predominantly union trades.

But, Hillis said it might take a while before developers have the confidence to take advantage of it.

“I still think the economic factors that are preventing new projects from going forward, but (SB423) will make things come in quicker once those issues are resolved,” Hillis said.

Click here to read the full article in the LA Times