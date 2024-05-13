Here are the winners and losers in California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May Revise budget

By

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s May Revise budget proposal offered few winners, and plenty of losers, Friday, as he unveiled an austere vision for state finances. Newsom called for slashing more than $32 billion in one-time and ongoing spending, with reductions, cost shifts and delayed spending across a wide variety of state departments and programs.

Photo courtesy Franco Folini, flickr

The governor however presented a defiant stance at his press conference Friday, telling reporters that “we’re holding the line on unprecedented investments.” State lawmakers and Newsom will hash out the details over the next few weeks. The Legislature is required to pass a balanced spending plan by June 15 and the governor must sign it before the new fiscal year begins on July 1. Here is a look at who won and who lost under Newsom’s revised budget proposal:

LOSERS State workers: While state workers dodged furloughs in this year’s tough budget, they didn’t emerge entirely unscathed. Newsom announced that he wants a 7.95% cut to state operations beginning this next budget year. That’s in addition to the 10,000 vacant state worker positions that he wants to see eliminated. “So we want a leaner government…streamlined government. We want to do what all of you are doing in your personal lives, all the businesses out there doing in their professional lives as well, and we think we can do that and still achieve outstanding outcomes,” Newsom said. Public health: Despite being just a year removed from one pandemic, and amid growing concerns of a possible future one, Newsom has proposed slashing hundreds of millions of dollars from state and local public health spending.

The governor wants to see $52.5 million reduced from last year’s budget, and a further $300 million in ongoing spending reductions. Asked about his proposal to cut public health spending amid pandemic concerns, Newsom offered a matter-of-fact response. “We have a shortfall. We have to be sober about the reality of what our priorities are,” he said.

The governor’s proposal drew condemnation from those in the public health sector. “Local public health officials are astounded that just one year after the COVID-19 public health emergency ended, the administration has proposed repeating the same mistakes that left public health departments under-prepared and under-resourced and communities of color so vulnerable,” said Michelle Gibbons, Executive Director of the County Health Executives Association of California in a statement. “The biggest lesson of COVID-19 is that waiting until a crisis to invest in public health is a costly and deadly mistake that we can’t afford to repeat.” Cities that rely on homelessness grants: California has given out billions of dollars in flexible spending grants in recent years for local governments to put toward reducing homelessness.

Mayors of large cities have praised the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention program, or HHAP, and the flexibility it provides to spend money on as needed in their own communities, whether it’s standing up new shelters or placing people in interim housing. City leaders have asked Newsom and lawmakers to dedicate permanent funds to the program. Instead, Newsom’s spending plan would cut $260 million from the next round of funding, which was slated to be $1 billion. It does not include funding for HHAP beyond that. “That may not sit well with some, but we’re not seeing the results I want to see,” Newsom said. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, who chairs the Big City Mayors coalition, said “California’s homelessness problem will only get worse” if the program is cut. “If the state wants to reverse the trend of more people falling into homelessness, cutting off funding for programs that are keeping tens of thousands of people indoors and off the streets isn’t the way to do it,” Gloria said.

Click here to read the full article in the Sacramento Bee