Here’s where APEC protests are happening in SF with more expected

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Protests are continuing in San Francisco as the APEC summit ramps up with the arrival of Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, along with other large events.

After hundreds marched down Market Street Tuesday, demanding an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, more protesters from multiple groups gathered Wednesday morning.

More protests are expected throughout the day and the rest of the week.

Protest at APEC CEO summit

A number of organizations protested the start of the APEC CEO summit Wednesday morning, attempting to shut it down.

The group met near the 5th Street BART station and marched to 5th Street and Mission, where hundreds were lining the streets near the Moscone Center.

The protesters were attempting to block APEC attendees from entering the event.

Protesters were locking arms and chanting “No to APEC.” City crews were also turning traffic around at the area.

SFPD officers had formed a human barricade to block 5th Street. As of 11 a.m., half of the officers had left the area, but there was still a line of officers blocking Mission Street.

Heads of state and representatives from big companies such as Uber, GM, and Boeing were meeting to promote policies that favor free trade and corporate profit.

While some were protesting the CEO summit, many were also there continuing to call for a cease-fire in the Middle East.

The protest is part of a larger ‘No to APEC’ movement that has hosted events around the Bay Area in recent weeks.

Things mainly remained peaceful, but there were multiple tense moments where protesters booed and attempted to confront APEC attendees in suits. Protesters were swarming and even putting hands on delegates as they tried to walk in to the Moscone Center.

Police did step in to break up confrontations, but no arrests were made.

Other intersections around the Moscone Center may close down on Wednesday and the rest of the week due to other demonstrations.

