How Do Fisherman’s Wharf Tourists and Merchants Feel After Shooting Near Pier 39?

Dinner service was humming Sunday night at Epic Steak and Waterbar — two restaurants that sit side by side on San Francisco’s busy waterfront — when suddenly the wait staff heard a peal of sirens, and saw police cars barreling down the street.

Officers were chasing the perpetrators of a car-to-car gun battle along the Embarcadero, with occupants of two vehicles shooting at each other and careening down the roadway for 1½ miles, leaving four bystanders injured. Within hours, police had two people in custody, one of whom they arrested and identified as 33-year-old Lee Haywood, of Pittsburg. Police Chief Bill Scott described the episode as targeted and isolated; city leaders expressed shock and called for more law enforcement.

But criminologists and business owners advised people not to panic, saying a rare burst of gunfire conveys little about crime patterns in the neighborhood. The Embarcadero spans San Francisco’s Central Police District, which has seen two homicides and a slight uptick in burglaries — from 307 at this time last year, to 345 this year as of June 11 — though police records show other forms of crime are dropping, including assaults.

“It was just a bizarre, crazy, unfortunate incident,” said Pete Sittnick, managing partner at Epic Steak and Waterbar, whose phone began buzzing Sunday night when his employees saw the police swarming outside. By Tuesday morning, Sittnick and other business owners were trying to quell fears of crime sweeping into a vibrant tourist destination.

Managing popular opinion seems particularly important as San Francisco struggles to attract visitors and their dollars, and overcome a “doom loop” narrative that predicts the city will continue unraveling. Fisherman’s Wharf, with its restaurants and cruise terminals and sourdough shops, could be a locus of San Francisco’s economic recovery.

Rare acts of violence can still create a sense of “spiraling disorder,” said Stanford law Professor Robert Weisberg, who understands why elected officials might press for more police even as they try to reassure constituents that nothing has changed. Sunday’s rolling gunfire exchange was one in a string of incidents, coming on the heels of a mass shooting in the Mission District, and coinciding with a ramped-up effort to suppress open-air drug use and dealing downtown.

While “there’s no necessary connection” between the “intentional violent crime” and ongoing street misery, people tend to conflate these things, Weisberg said. A concentrated police presence in areas hit by crime might be the best salve for public perception, he added, acknowledging, nonetheless, that it would be “hard to sustain.”

Yet on Tuesday, as people flocked back to Fisherman’s Wharf for gelato and bread bowls, most tourists who spoke with The Chronicle seemed unfazed or said they were unaware of Sunday’s gun battle.

“It’s kind of the wrong place, wrong time, wasn’t it?” said Lyndsey Barr, 62, who was visiting from New Zealand with her husband, Graham Barr. Lyndsey Barr, who works as a caregiver in Wellington, said New Zealand is also grappling with gun violence.

Ray Periera and Nathalie Nicor, both of Tampa, Fla., said they had contemplated moving to San Francisco for job opportunities. One high-profile crime wasn’t enough to dissuade them.

“I grew up in New York, Brooklyn, in the hood,” said Periera, 64, suggesting that San Francisco isn’t the only city with problems.

Brenton Parsons, 41, and his son, Dashiell Parsons, 14, of Minneapolis, who also were visiting San Francisco for the first time, had heard about the mayhem on Sunday.

“It was mildly scary,” said the elder Parsons, adding that people living elsewhere conceive of San Francisco as a city burdened by a host of issues, such as car break-ins and drug use. “But I think if you’re a seasoned traveler, you can look past that stuff and understand that there’s more to the story,” he said. “There’s car break-ins in every city in the United States.”

Over at Pier 39, closer to where the shooting took place, people were thronging in the outdoor marketplace and, by some accounts, seemed to be unbothered by the weekend’s events.

“After it happened, there were some people that (left) the pier,” said Bob Partrite, COO of Simco Restaurants, the company overseeing six restaurants along Pier 39, including the Eagle Cafe and Fog Harbor Fish House. “But there was also an influx of people coming onto the pier (and) the restaurants remained busy until closing.”

Partrite, who has worked for Simco for 28 years, said it was the first shooting he’d ever heard of to hit “close to home,” though he saw it as part of a national surge in gun violence, not a sign that San Francisco is starting to fray.

Sue Muzzin, vice president of public relations and a spokesperson for Pier 39, believes the violence on Sunday evening deterred visitors on Monday, though it will take several days to assess the full impact. She emphasized that the assailants were not driving on Pier 39 property, though the Embarcadero is nearby.

“The safety of our employees and visitors are paramount to us, and our 24-hour security team continues to make Pier 39 a secure and friendly environment,” Muzzin said.

