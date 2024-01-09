In targeting women and minorities, billionaire Rick Caruso reopens past racial controversies

By

Californians shouldn’t be fooled by billionaire developer Rick Caruso’s latest slick attempt to rebrand himself.

Last year, Caruso deluged Los Angeles with more than $100 million in ads promising a tough-on-crimeapproach to clean up Los Angeles. He pulled no punches and blamed the corrupt political system for the city’s intractable problems.

“The system is broken,” Caruso said during last year’s L.A. mayoral debate. “The system, quite frankly, is corrupt. And with all due respect to my opponent, she’s part of that system.”

As an Asian American woman, who converted from Democrat to Republican, I understood Caruso’s frustration with the current state of politics, especially in California. Now, Caruso is promising to do everything he can to enhance the power of the state’s Democratic establishment. Since California is a blue state – with every statewide office held by Democrats whose positions and actions do not reflect independent-minded voters like me – why is his focus on five congressional districts held by Republicans?

“It has not escaped the notice of LA political movers and shakers that of the Republicans congress members targeted by Caruso in the next election cycle, four are either first-generation immigrants or children of foreign-born parents, two are women, one is Latino, and two are Asian Americans,” writes the California Globe’sThomas Buckley.

Caruso’s campaign pledge to target minority women is especially concerning in light of Caruso’s controversial past, including cases of targeting, bullying and discriminating against women, African Americans, and Asian American community leaders.

In 2002, more than 100 people demanded that Caruso resign as President of the Los Angeles Police Commission after allegedly using a slur against Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

“If it is all right for the Police Commission president to call a congresswoman a bitch, is it all right for police officers on the street to call women bitches?” Waters asked the commission, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Caruso’s alleged remark drew condemnation from Los Angeles Democrats, including then Councilmembers Nate Holden and Jan Perry.

“Never in my more than 30 years as a public servant have I heard a public official refer to a female, prominent or otherwise, using the B word simply because he disagrees with what the woman says,” Holden said, according to Metropolitan News-Enterprise.

Years later, one of Southern California’s leading Chinese-American philanthropists said he “was discriminated, humiliated, embarrassed and singled out” by Caruso because of his race.

As Chairman of the USC Board of Trustees, Caruso “dismissed” fellow Trustee Ming Hsieh from a board discussion about the controversial termination of USC Marshall School Dean James Ellis.

Caruso’s disrespectful treatment came after the Chinese-American entrepreneur had given more than $85 million to the school. USC Trustee Edward Roski, a fellow trustee in attendance at the December 2018 meeting, corroborated Hsieh’s story. In a Dec. 2018 letter to Caruso, Roski wrote that Caruso “verbally abused” the Chinese-American philanthropist – “bullying” Hsieh because of his race and differing viewpoints.

“You took advantage of the fact that English is Ming’s second language to stifle his ability to make his case,” Roski wrote, according to the USC Daily Trojan. “All of us have attorneys who represent us; are you going to silence the entire Board, or just the members who disagree with you or come from a different ethnicity or nationality?”

Ironically, three years prior, Caruso banned then presidential candidate Donald Trump from the Grove shopping mall because he lacked civility.

“If you want to be in public office, you’ve got to be compassionate,” Caruso told TMZ, “You’ve got to be a gentleman. You got to be professional. You got to care about people.”

After Trump won, Caruso flip-flopped on the ban, welcoming Trump back. In 2020, Caruso accepted an appointment to President Donald Trump‘s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups Task Force Committee.

Betty T. Chu, a former mayor of Monterey Park, is an American lawyer, politician and banker.