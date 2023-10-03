Incoming California Sen. Laphonza Butler’s address shows her living in Maryland

The appointment of Laphonza Butler to become California‘s newest senator is already raising some eyebrows as she appears to be registered to vote in Maryland with an address in that state.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Registration records indicate that Butler lives in Silver Spring, Maryland, with her mailing address the same as her residential. She registered as a Democrat as of Sept. 12, 2022.
Butler is the president of EMILY’s List, the self-described “nation’s largest resource dedicated to electing Democratic pro-choice women to office,” and a longtime leader in California before her move to Maryland.
On Sunday night, the newest California senator’s biography on the EMILY’s List website listed that “Laphonza grew up in Magnolia, MS, and attended one of the country’s premier HBCUs, Jackson State University. She lives in Maryland with her partner Neneki Lee and their daughter Nylah.”
As of 7 a.m. Monday, the organization has removed the line that she lives in Maryland.
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) appointed Butler on Sunday night. She will succeed the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died at 90 on Friday. Newsom had long promised that the next senator he appointed would be a black woman. In appointing Butler, he passed over Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) and other black lawmakers or leaders in the Golden State.
