Is reality finally catching up to Gov. Gavin Newsom?

His approval rating is as low as it’s ever been, according to a new Berkeley/IGS poll, which should not be surprising considering he spends most of his time pretending to be president when Californians elected him to at least pretend to be governor.
Apparently, the act is wearing thin. Voters were iffy on his recent trip to China, where he paid a photographer $5,000 a month to document the various ways he looks thoughtfully into the horizon. Voters were even less impressed with his appointment of a Maryland resident with no experience in elective office to California’s then-vacant seat in the U.S. Senate.
Newsom’s constant national TV appearances and the strange campaign trip to Alabama likely did not help either.
But while it was fun to see those efforts shrugged off by California’s voters respondents, it would have been more fun to trip them up with the question: Which of Newsom’s recent accomplishments do you like best? followed by a minute of silence.
The last time Newsom polled so bad was right after the French Laundry scandal, where he was caught at a fancy restaurant partying with lobbyists indoor and unmasked while the rest of the state was being told such activities were dangerous and selfish and would kill everyone.
In fact, it seems like Newsom sinks in the polls whenever it becomes impossible to hide the real Gavin.
It’s strange to me that with such a long record of bold pronouncements that produce little results, Newsom’s approval rating isn’t always so low. But perhaps this is the turning point.
Newsom has an undeserved reputation of being a fearless leader who’s not afraid to take bold stances. But, like the snake oil salesman who stays in town only long enough to swindle half the town before getting found out, Newsom has always left office before most voters realized not much happened.
Five years into his governorship, homelessness is as bad as ever. The housing crisis persists. The opioid epidemic is still an epidemic. The cost of living is crushing people. Traffic is still bad. We still have rolling blackouts. The population is declining. California’s public schools are failing a generation of students. I could go on but you get the point.
To his credit, Newsom is pushing to speed up the paused effort to build more water storage. But I remain skeptical as Newsom’s accomplishments seem to peak at the announcement.
I’m sure if he were to rebut me he’d throw some policy jargon at me about “reimagining” this or “investing” in that. But all roads lead to the same destination.
As mayor, he promised to end homelessness in 10 years, but a decade passed and homelessness was as bad as ever. A few years ago, as governor, he promised to end family homelessness in five years. How do you think that will turn out?
Newsom’s defenders might say that at least he’s willing to try things. But it seems like the only thing he’s actually willing to try is the crudite in MSNBC’s green room.
Comments
The pollsters are asking the wrong people. Everyone I talk to agrees with me – he’s lower than a snake’s belly!!!!!
My take – he’s a liar, a cheat, a pampered know-nothing, an ignorant and uneducated fool, AND doesn’t give a rat’s patootie about us citizens and tax-payers in what WAS a lovely state and NOW – UGH!!!!
Newsom has “finally awakened” to the necessity to support water storage crisis after redirecting state approved funds for these programs for years. Do you think it is a coincidence that the WEF has proposed that world leaders and progressives engage in the fabrication of an emerging WATER CRISIS that will enable them to declare emergency powers over all resources and ration water worldwide to lock down societies again but even more effectively than the covid crisis? NO CONSPIRACY THEORY, reseach the WEF latest coverage to see the evil they are perpetrating. Newsom’s acts will enable him to claim his recognition of the crisis and “he has been doing everything possible to avoid it” but to no avail.
California voters voted for this feckless, brain dead, hollow suit, not all of us but this has been one-party. state since 1988. We are looking like San Francisco before Biden breezed in for a day or so. Funny how they cleaned up that cesspool just for aesthetics for that bumbling, flaccid, inept, corrupt politician’s visit. All the progressive, racist, originators of the KKK, yes, the DNC has ruin EVERYTHING THEY TOUCH, and now that they have 7-8 million new alien voters they will remain so.
Gavin Newsom was made a “Young Global Leader” by Klaus Schwab, head of the World Economic Forum, in Davos in 2008. http://www.maloneinstitute.org The WEF loves the China Economic Model and promotes China’s Neo-Feudalism and Neo-Fascism. So Newsom was in China investigating the implementation of our “Great Reset”. The CCP in China is only Communist to the common people. The CCP is run by China’s Billionaires and that’s the plan for our Great Reset. But we won’t call it Communism. It will be Capitalism on steroids, just like China. The future will be living in China Pods, eating Bug Paste, and getting rid of the “Useless Eaters”. Yuval Harari, Schwab’s right-hand man, has already said “There are just too many of YOU”. Newsom’s buddy, Justin Trudeau, is also a YGL, but is ahead of Newsom in bringing Totalitarianism to reality. Newson’s problem is the First and Second Amendments. But he’s working on it.
California continues to be a National Security risk for America..
Governor Newsom directives increase California’s dependency on foreign crude oil to support the State’s international and military airports, and shipping terminals.
California is now more than 75% dependent on foreign crude oil to support 9 International airports, 41 Military airports, and 3 of the largest shipping ports in America.
https://heartland.org/opinion/california-continues-to-be-a-national-security-risk-for-america/
Always – recruit the young and lead them to the Devil! Sound familiar from 1937 history in Germany??? Wow…. let’s ignore HISTORY – the word should have never been created…. everyone wants to ignore HISTORY and learn what not to do in the future!!! Where have those words been spoken before now?
We had a chance to get rid of this scum but didn’t. In a fair world, only those who voted to keep Newsom would suffer from his actions.