January 1st brings Health Care for All Illegal Immigrants, and Crazifornia’s Universal Health Care

CA Democrats passed a new untested government-run system, with no ability to opt out or choose private coverage instead

In 2019, California achieved another first, but it was not something to crow about. California became the first state to provide taxpayer-funded health coverage to illegal aliens age 19 to 25, when Democrats and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the state budget.

The Globe reported, “Once lawmakers realized that they could pass major state policy – not through the proper committee process which include public hearings, public oversight – but through a $1,000 appropriation in a trailer bill, too many of the big changes in the budget are now buried in massive quantities of text and decided behind closed doors.”

The coverage is under Medi-Cal, California’s health insurance program for the poor, disabled, and now for those living in the country and state illegally.

State officials estimated about 90,000 additional people would quality at a cost of $98 million per year.

This was done despite that 93 percent of Californians have health insurance – the California Legislature approved the tax to California citizens who do not buy health insurance.

But it was even worse than just covering the health care costs for those in the state and country illegally. Newsom’s and Democrats’ SB78 created the “Individual Mandate” to require Californians to purchase health insurance, and imposes a fine for failure to do so.

The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office warned this could indirectly result in increased state costs in Medi‑Cal, and/or if the individual mandate actually succeeds in more Californians signed up for state health insurance, fewer Californians will pay the penalty tax resulting in less money.

“Universal health care’s a right, and we’re delivering it — regardless of immigration status — to everyone up to the age of 26, and we’re gonna get the rest of that done, mark my words,” Gov. Newsom said.

By July 2121, Democrats and the governor signed into law AB 133 giving illegal immigrants ages 26 and under, as well as 50 and older, health coverage.

By January 2022, Gov. Newsom again buried his push for universal health care [for all] and included universal health coverage to all immigrants, regardless of current residency status into his proposed $286.4 billion 2022-2023 budget.

This added at least another 700,000 illegal immigrants to state healthcare, costing an additional $2.4 billion a year.

“We said we were going to do it, said it would take a few years, we are committed to doing it,” said Newsom.

Newsom’s final expansion of full-scope Medi-Cal goes into effect Monday, January 1, 2024, making more than 700,000 illegal immigrants residents between ages 26 and 49 eligible for full health care coverage – at a very precarious time with his $68 billion budget deficit.

If Gavin Newsom and the state’s Democrats – who surely flunked basic math – are trying to bankrupt the state, they are going about it correctly. This latest expansion of Medi-Cal will cost $2.6 billion annually on top of the $330 billion budget.

And notably, California is the only state in the country to fund health care for illegal immigrants.

BUT WAIT! THERE’S MORE!

In October, Gov. Newsom signed SB 770 by Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) “to force all Californians out of their existing health coverage – including Medicare, employer-based coverage and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) plans – and into a new untested government-run system, with no ability to opt out or choose private coverage instead,” the Globe reported.

SB 770 braces California for universal healthcare – most notably – as a single-payer system that leftists have been agitating for on their march toward fully socialized, government-run health care.

Opponents of the bill provided cogent arguments to this socialization of health care:

A group of health plans, insurers, physicians groups, and the California Chamber of Commerce wrote in opposition to this bill stating that the ultimate goal is force all Californians out of their existing health coverage – including Medicare, employer-based coverage and ACA plans – and into a new untested government-run system, with no ability to opt out or choose private coverage instead. (This is defined as Socialized medicine)

This bill also requires raising taxes by roughly $300 billion a year. (The entire state budget is about $330 billion a year – emphasis ours)

Opponents also point out that any waiver obtained through this bill would not be permanent and could be disallowed by Congress at any time, eliminating 40% of the funding for the new health care system. So California taxpayers would be paying even more than the estimated $300 billion a year…

Finally, this bill provides little details on how the transition to this system would be achieved, how providers would be reimbursed, and could ultimately cause providers to leave the state.

As the Globe warned before the health care bill was signed into law, “What Senator Wiener is proposing is far worse than Obamacare, and will tax Californians an additional $300 Billion – double the state budget in total.”

