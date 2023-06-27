June 2023 Budget Bills

By

There are still 3 trailer bills that are not yet in print, along with the Governor’s infrastructure package

The Legislature has put into print 2 Budget Bills Junior (amending the 2021, 2022, and 2023 Budget Acts), along with 17 Budget Trailer Bills. These bills became public just after 10am on June 24 and will be considered in the respective Assembly and Senate committees on Monday, followed by Floor action on Tuesday.

The Assembly Budget Committee will meet Monday at 11am and the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee will meet Monday at 3pm.

On Tuesday, Assembly and Senate Floor Sessions are expected to begin during the lunch hour or shortly thereafter.

The Budget Bill, SB 101 (Skinner), is already on the Governor’s Desk and must be acted upon by midnight on June 27, or it would become law without his signature.

Below is a chart listing all of the Budget Bills Junior and Budget Trailer Bills by bill number, topic, and status:

