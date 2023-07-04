Kamala… They Are Coming for You

By

The Cackling Vice President, Kamala Harris, is the domino that will fall first.

Joe Biden is Inspector Jacques Clouseau.

We don’t know whether to laugh (Clouseau) or cry (Biden). In fantasy, Clouseau bumbled his way to success. In reality, Biden is a failure; worse, a danger to himself and to others. He is America’s nightmare, more hazardous to the world than climate change.

The dark comedy of Biden’s mental decay/physical decline is evidenced daily when his caretakers let him out, after dosing his secret, volatile medication. Sleep apnea, previously undisclosed, is the latest alibi for his dysfunction. His medical records are no more transparent than Hunter Biden’s tax returns, and the president’s doctor won’t come clean.

Biden was elected because complicit media enabled his cynical handlers in 2020 to keep him under wraps. But the luster of the perpetual coverup has faded. Just as the media can no longer ignore inflation — because people feel it, the media now highlight Biden’s cognitive debilitation, because it’s in plain view. And two more reasons: (a) the discredited and biased legacy media are desperate for recovering credibility and (b) the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, et al. see Biden as a loser and want him out.

The once servile White House press corps has ramped up the age issue, thus intentionally priming voters to look for Biden’s senior moments. Party bosses talk up Biden, but privately fret about his decay. The recent coverage of the DOJ/FBI/IRS whistleblowers insures a slow water torture, the drip-drip revelations of what the president’s detractors call “the Biden crime family.” (READ MORE: Will the Media Ever Acknowledge the Biden Family Bribery Scandal?)

Not exactly waterboarding, but Joe Biden is in no shape to withstand “water dripping on the forehead for a very long time… the stress to drive its victim insane.” How much can Biden take? Biden — like Putin — already is delusional and confused. While Putin believes he’s CEO not of an emasculated Russia but of the formidable USSR, Biden believes that he is in charge, not his ideologue-puppeteers.

In Biden worship, the media parroted the Democratic party line, just as Pravda in the former Soviet Union spoke for the Communist party. Power brokers in the Democratic Party and dominant media remain synergistic — thus, the “new journalism” is a precursor for where the Democrats go next: inevitably, Joe Biden is on the way out, and how plausible for him to claim health as the reason for not running, but how implausible for Kamala Harris to be president!

The Whistleblowers are karma for Hunter Biden. First, consider his preemptive mea culpa tell-all book, to gain sympathy for the troubled 53-year-old juvenile; that his cocaine addiction explains his crimes. Here we have the proverbial schoolboy who says the dog not only ate his homework, but also his study notes so he could not prepare for the final that he failed. Second, Hunter took full advantage of the DOJ/IRS double standard in federal law enforcement: his case was dragged on so that his felonies would be outside the statute of limitations.

Is Joe Biden in any shape to face all this? The dishonest former intelligence chiefs will not be around this time to falsely claim, without any evidence, that the laptop was not Hunter Biden’s but “Soviet-style Russian disinformation.” Hunter appears the genesis of what happens to Joe and the Democrats, but he may be just collateral damage. The emails, the texts, the DOJ manipulations, making the “Big Guy” (Joe Biden) off limits, burying the serious charges, then letting Hunter off with a plea bargain. Is there a nexus between foreign money to Biden family members and Joe Biden’s government position?

The Republican Party’s disappointing showing in the midterms, especially after raising expectations and then screwing up its messaging — was seen as a vote of confidence in Joe. Thus, Biden announced for reelection — Dems now are a victim of their midterm reprieve.

Biden is not popular and cannot depend on a loyal, gushing voter mass to circle the wagons as his integrity is called into question. He can only hope Republicans don’t let nature take its course and instead stridently make this all partisan. Consider that Republicans have fumbled investigations repeatedly, raising unrealistic expectations with premature disclosures. Also just last week they botched the abrupt, un-choreographed Adam Schiff censure, coming across as Republican payback for Schiff investigating Trump. In fact, the censure was for Schiff’s misusing his intelligence committee chairmanship to falsely claim classified evidence proved Russian collusion with Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Biden’s apologists continue to spin Joe as father-loves-son; notably, Hunter was on display at the recent White House state dinner. This hubris is akin to Gary Hart in 1988 urging the press, which had asked about his reputed womanizing, to “follow me” — and they did, and his campaign collapsed.

Biden is hardly a folk hero above reproach, though he is sentimental, except when he loses his temper, as he does more often. A large percentage in his own party does not want him to run for re-election. Polls show him performing poorly with the national electorate, especially independents, on many key issues — the economy and inflation, border security, law and order, and more.

How can Biden, already at low ebb, withstand downward momentum?

Attorney General Merrick Garland, bitter at Republicans refusing to hold hearings when Obama nominated him (March/2016) to the Supreme Court, remains in retribution mode. Sort of like Chris Christie who Trump selected (Nov/2016) to head his transition, but decided on payback when Trump abruptly changed his mind. Presidents whose integrity is in question often opt for a diversionary, symbolic housecleaning. Once a respected judge who prostitutes himself as Biden’s AG, Garland, himself in disrepute, is expendable.

That takes us back to the man who put him there, Joe Biden. Even if his impeachment is warranted, Republicans fear that conviction would elevate Kamala Harris. A generation ago, Harris accommodated the elevated testosterone levels of the powerful Speaker of the California State Assembly, Willie Brown, who effectively launched her political career with patronage appointments to state commissions (her salary funded by taxpayers). She was fast-tracked (district attorney, attorney general, eventually U.S. Senator). Harris was the first to drop out of the Democratic primary in 2020, yet Biden nonetheless selected her as his running mate, indicating she was selected for her gender and race. Her performance as VP puts to rest that merit played any role.

Democratic strategists realize that her ignorance on issues and her clown-like behavior, her nervous giggles when she can’t answer a question, or when she can (she’s just a giggler) are less an issue than her failure to grow in the job; she actually gets worse over time. Yet, she performs a function as an insurance policy against impeaching Biden. Remarkably, she is even more leftist and incompetent than Biden.

Some alleged Biden crimes predate the presidency. It’s unclear whether impeachment is appropriate. Also, if he resigned as an informal or legal plea-bargain for “what’s best for America” — it’s Kamala. Sure, she has been typical VP attack dog — in relentless prosecutorial mode — quarterback to Joe’s straw man arguments — the evil “MAGA Republicans,” the supposed attack on democracy, the white racists, the rogue Supreme Court (odd since the conservative justices have issued mixed, hardly predictable rulings), the war against women and gays, and all the other garbage. Note that White House insiders put Kamala in charge of the border, and gave her hopeless assignments created to sabotage her. Jill Biden had opposed Joe selecting her as his running mate; Biden deferred to his caretakers.

If Biden is set to go, Kamala Harris must go first. A half century ago, when the Republican Establishment thought Nixon’s days as president were numbered, they decided they didn’t want VP Spiro Agnew around. So Agnew pled no contest to a felony charge of tax invasion. Gerald Ford became vice president, Nixon resigned, Ford became president, then in 1976 lost to Jimmy Carter. Watergate played a role. Can Biden scandals do it this time?

If they can’t find anything compromising in the past of Kamala Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom could fulfill his pledge to appoint a black woman to Dianne Feinstein’s Senate by convincing Feinstein to resign, then appointing Harris to her seat. Better yet, Harris then could displace Chuck Schumer and become the “first woman” and “first black woman” to be Senate majority leader. (She’s relatively young; if she transitions, Democrats might back her for president in the future.)

Newsom would do his part, especially if he could become vice president, and thus the heir apparent. Newsom is partisan, yet effective on the stump. Newsom has that lean and hungry look. He has been hoping that Joe Biden gets pneumonia or falls one too many times. He overwhelms Biden with faint praise. Like many other Democrats who praise Biden but covet the presidency, Newsom is hyper.

Some will propose Elder Statesman-woman Hillary, others will say why just a woman, when there is a black woman — Michelle Obama. But as long as Harris remains as vice president, everything is on hold.

Harris is her party’s worst nightmare. Remember, a Republican theme is that a vote for the aging Joe Biden is in fact a vote for President Kamala Harris. But if President Biden does not run, then as vice president she is presumed heir apparent. More importantly, suppose Biden is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office.” Harris would replace him and get a head start.

