Los Angeles DA Gascon Ethics Chief Charged with 11 Felonies

By

Deputy DA Teran allegedly accessed and used material she was not allowed to

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In what can only be called a stunning development, especially considering their close relationship, California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed 11 felony charges against Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon’s chief of ethics and integrity Diana Teran.

According to a release from Bonta’s office, Diana Teran, a Deputy District Attorney, has been charged with “11 felony violations of Penal Code section 502, subdivision (c)(2), alleging repeated and unauthorized use of data from confidential, statutorily-protected peace officer files. Penal Code section 502, subdivision (c)(2) prohibits the use of data from a government computer system without permission. “

In other words, Teran illegally – allegedly – looked into officer personnel files and then apparently improperly used said information in court or before a trial.

Click here to SUBSCRIBE to CA Political Review

“No one is above the law,” said Bonta.“Public officials are called to serve the people and the State of California with integrity and honesty. At the California Department of Justice, we will continue to fight for the people of California and hold those who break the law accountable.”

The felony complaint for Teran’s arrest – it is unknown at this moment if she has been arrested, turned herself in, etc. – states 11 times that Teran “on or about April 26, 2021” – when she was already with Gascon’s office, though she could have been technically “on loan” from the public defender’s office – she worked there, too, though her status is a bit unclear – “did knowingly access and without permission take, copy or make use of data” regarding a “sheriff’s deputy.”

Teran joined the office a month after Gascon was elected, and her “LinkedIn” resume lists time with the sheriff’s office, the county, and the public defender’s office.

Gascon, it appears, has acted quickly to try to staunch the damage. In a photo of an internal DA’s office memo dated today the Globe has obtained, it states that “please note the following temporary executive office staff reassignments, effective immediately,” with one James Garrison now the assistant district attorney” in charge of “ethics and integrity.”

In other words, Teran seems to be out.

Prior to the Globe receiving the memo, Gascon sent a statement regarding the matter:

“When I took office, we developed a protocol that ensured we complied with our constitutional obligations under Brady – which requires us to turn over potentially exculpatory evidence to the defense, a category that includes law enforcement’s prior misconduct – while simultaneously complying with state and federal law around privacy. I stand by that protocol,” Gascon said.

“While we cannot comment on specific personnel matters, we will comply with any investigation from the Attorney General’s Office. I remain committed to upholding transparency and ensuring police accountability within Los Angeles County. These principles are paramount to the integrity of our work and the trust of the community we serve. We will address this matter with the utmost seriousness and diligence to uphold the values of justice and fairness.”

While it is unclear exactly what information Teran allegedly accessed and how she used it, it could have been rather valuable information considering she was, according to sources, the person in Gascon’s office who reviewed re-sentencing requests.

Click here to read the full article in California Globe