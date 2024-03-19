Mom Bares All: ‘Our Son is a Product of the Failed Prop 47’

By

California needs to create accountability to stop repeated crimes and improve community safety

Ten years of increased drug and serial theft crimes across California has taken its toll on the state’s residents and businesses. Because of Proposition 47, there is no accountability when it comes to these crimes, theft is underreported and some stores are even told not to report theft crimes. Drug crimes are not prosecuted, nor are drug addicts getting the help they need. But help is on the way – a proposed ballot initiative to amend Prop. 47 is currently collecting signatures for the November 2024 ballot.

A California Globe reader recently sent me an email about the effort to heavily amend Proposition 47 via ballot initiative, and how close to home the failed initiative has hit her family. I have met this woman and worked with her some years ago on issues in her region of the state.

What she had to say was like a gut punch:

“I follow you on the social media sites and enjoy your articles. The most recent article about, ‘Prop 47 being Cataclysmic,’ hit home and is spot-on,” she said.

“You could say, our son is a product of the failed Prop 47. Not sure if he would benefit from jail time or not, but something needs to be done or else he might end up dying on the streets,” she said.

“I have sent letters to all of the Assembly members on the Public Safety Committee and those on the Select Committee on Fentanyl, Opioid Addiction, and Overdose Prevention.”

“I received a very nice response letter from Assemblyman Juan Alanis, Vice Chair on Public SafetyCommittee, after mailing my first round of letters. The second round of letters were sent a few days ago to the Select Committee.

“I sent cover letters to all the representatives with the letter I am sharing with you regarding our broken criminal justice system.

“I wanted to let them hear from the voice of a very concerned mom.

“The latest information I have found was a recently passed bill, SB 43 (attached). This bill might help our son. (The Governor’s office says The law updates the definition for those eligible for conservatorship to include people who are unable to provide for their personal safety or necessary medical care, in addition to food, clothing, or shelter, due to either severe substance use disorder or serious mental health illnesses.)

“Not sure exactly why I’m sharing this with you, but I know you’re frustrated with the homelessness problem and all that goes hand-in-hand with it, like so many others.

She said she hoped that sharing her family’s experiences might be insightful to others. She asked that I refrain from using their names. She continued:

“So many homeless drug addicts on the streets these days with many of them having co-occuring conditions.

“We know that there is crime associated with the homeless drug addicts, but due to Prop 47, many of crimes committed by these individuals are considered misdemeanors and they just cite and release them so they can return to the streets to do more drugs and commit more crime. It’s a vicious circle without anything being accomplished.

“Two new programs are being implemented in our County of San Bernardino; CARE Court Act and Laura’s Law. Both programs address the mental illness issues. It will be a few months before either of the programs will be up and running. Both programs involve the court system, which I’m afraid there could be a backlog in that process too.

“A new bill was recently passed SB43, which might help with our son’s situation, and others like him. I guess time will tell.”

“Our son is not thinking rationally because of the darn drugs. This is why we are trying to step-in and take charge, but then their civil liberties always come into the mix.”

She attached a video interview (below) Siyamak Khorrami with the Epoch Times did with El Dorado District Attorney Vern Pierson on California Insider, in which they discuss how the state ended up where we are with the escalating crime, and homeless drug addicts living on the streets, and what can be done to fix it.

“CA Insider” videos that explains our son’s situation to a tee, and the many others like him,” she said.

“Housing these types of individuals before they receive treatment, is not the solution (discussed in one of the videos), which some cities are trying to do to clear the streets.”

