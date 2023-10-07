Mugged by Reality, Biden Builds a Border Wall Democrats Called ‘Racist’ | Opinion

By

No matter how they try to spin it, one thing is clear about the Biden administration’s decision to waive more than 20 laws and regulations, including environmental restrictions, to build more sections of a wall along America’s southern border in South Texas. The Democrats who demonized President Donald Trump for his focus on stopping illegal immigration and characterized his quest to build such a barrier as “racism” have been mugged by reality.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Trump’s opponents smeared every effort to put a lid on the problem of illegal immigration as evidence of prejudice against Latinos. Democrats throughout the country declared municipalities to be “sanctuary cities,” championed amnesty and characterized the minimal attempts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deal with ever-growing crowds of migrants as oppression and police state tactics.

So, it was little surprise that no sooner had Biden won the 2020 election promising a “more compassionate” approach to illegal immigration, a massive surge at the border began. Since then, Biden halted much of the operations of border enforcement, undermined the work of the embattled border patrol by falsely accusing them of abuses and racism, and ended the building of the wall that Trump failed to complete.

As a result, the number of illegal border crossings—many by individuals pretending to be asylum seekers rather than economic migrants—has surged to record proportions. In the 2022 fiscal year, it was up to 2.7 million with more than 2.8 million in fiscal year 2023. In recent months, the numbers have grown even higher, adding to a humanitarian crisis for overwhelmed border communities.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas‘ statement accompanying the new policy admitted that “there is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States.” That gives the lie to Democratic rhetoric about Trump’s policies as well as administration assurances that the border is secure even when the evidence has been clear that it is not.

But when Biden was asked about it the next day, he insisted that borders don’t work.

Why the contradiction?

The administration knows that it must do something to stem the flood of illegal immigration. The crisis has reached a point where it could lose them Democratic votes as well as those of independents. But since admitting the flip-flop would outrage his party’s intersectional left-wing base—which takes it as an article of faith that opposition to open borders is racism—the president is pretending that nothing has changed and that any expenditure on a wall has been forced upon him by Congress‘ refusal to reallocate funds appropriated for it.

That is a lie so obvious that even a more credible press secretary than Karine Jean-Pierre couldn’t sell it.

Click here to read the full article in Newsweek