New California ruling targets pension ‘spiking’ as retirees appeal for relief

A California Supreme Court decision three years ago was supposed to be the final word on former Gov. Jerry Brown's marquee pension limit law, but judges are still sorting it out — and making decisions that could mean thousands of dollars a year to government retirees.
Last week a state appeals court affirmed a Ventura County Employees’ Retirement Association’s decision undoing a perk that had allowed government workers to increase their pensions in a way banned by Brown’s 2013 law.
The changes add up. Ventura’s retirement fund has estimated that some retirees could lose a couple hundred dollars a month once it complies with the pension law and begins adjusting its vacation “cashout” policy and striking some other incentives, according to the Ventura County Star.
Some of those affected retirees are urging the pension board to instead apply the new rules only to people who left civil service after 2020 — when the state Supreme Court upheld Brown’s law — rather than when the law itself took effect a decade ago. That’s in keeping with policies several other retirement boards have adopted.
“This can be the difference between whether they eat or pay a utility bill or purchase a prescription they need,” Tracey Pirie, a retired Ventura County Sheriff’s Department manager, told the board that oversees her pension fund earlier this week.
Comments
In a way I get it. But I worked private sector my whole life, and only dream of getting what these people get.
I have a family member who retired from CHP with a $ 90,000-a-year pension. WTF? And you wonder why California is broke? I hear there are whole sub-divisions in towns in Idaho that are retired California State, County, or City workers. The politicians promise these unions the moon for their vote and the taxpayers are stuck with the bill. So my question is how long before this whole PERS thing goes belly Up?? And the people still working and paying taxes in this state get left holding the bag??
Mike, I worked as a financial advisor at a federal credit union before going independent and in 2018 finally fleeing the state. I saw how bad the PERS, STRS and UCRS retirement systems were milked by union employees. The 3 combined pension funds have an unfunded liability of more than $1 trillion dollars and growing. What’s as bad is these funds are run in a California politically correct manner (no tobacco or oil stocks, Can’t invest in South Africa or Israel, etc) instead of investing in the best interest of current and retired public employees and the taxpayers that pay the bills. Many public employees don’t pay in to Social Security but whine and cry that they don’t get their spouses benefit. I’m oh so glad to be out of the state.
Wow! Will this affect Catrs as well in the future? Just asking because I know a lot of teachers in California.