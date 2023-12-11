New York Post: California coffee shop fires employees after they blocked a Jewish customer from using a bathroom while making anti-Israel remarks

By

Three employees at a California coffee shop who were seen blocking a Jewish woman from using the bathroom while making anti-Israel comments in a now-viral video are now out of a java job.

Amy and Chris Hillyard, the owners of Farley’s East in Oakland, posted on social media Sunday that the employees seen on the video berating the customer “was shocking and unacceptable” and they are now jobless due to their actions.

“We do not tolerate any behavior at Farley’s that makes people feel unwelcome or unsafe. Because this act was not aligned with our values, the employees involved in the incident are no longer employed by Farley’s,” the Hillyards posted on the shop’s social media.

“Events like these strike fear in the Jewish community and perpetuate the rise of anti-Semitism in our community and around the world.”

“We can and must do better — and this starts with us creating a safe space for anyone who patronizes our coffeehouse.”

The customer, who claims to have gone into the bathroom beforehand and noticed antisemitic graffiti written on the mirror saying, “Zionism = fascism” and “Your neutrality/apathy is enabling genocide” scribbled on a diaper-changing station, was attempting to re-enter to document the remarks when the employees prevented her.

One of the employees started telling the customer the café was “private property” and she needed to leave.

As the customer stands her ground, insisting on using the public restroom, another employee says, “I know Israel loves taking private property and saying it’s their own, but we got to head [out],” while gesturing his hand toward the door.

One of the coffee shop employees tells her she can “use the other restroom” in the café, but the customer insists on using the one with the graffiti.

“All you’re going to get is a video of us saying that ‘Zionism is antisemitism’ because it is,” says the employee.

“If you agree with [the graffiti], why are you afraid that I take a picture of it?” the customer responds.

