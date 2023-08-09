Possible Debate Between Newsom, DeSantis Strained Over Disagreements of Debate Terms

By

Proposed debate would by moderated by Fox News Host Sean Hannity sometime later

This led to both Newsom and DeSantis agreeing to the debate last week. Under the debate terms outlined by Newsom in his letter to Fox News host Sean Hannity, the debate would only be between the two candidates with no audience, aired live, last for 90 minutes, be moderated by Hannity, with neither candidate allowed to use notes during the debate. In addition, each candidate would get a four minute opening for remarks and would have 90 seconds to respond to each question and initially rebut, with an additional 30 seconds for each subsequent rebuttal. A final 2 minute closing remark would also be given, with speaking order determined by coin flip.

Other matters were more open. The location of the debate was suggested by Newsom for being in either Nevada, Georgia, or North Carolina due to each of the states being considered a battleground state with strong Republican and Democratic ties. The date of the debate was also not certain, with Newsom proposing 2 dates in early November.

Last week, Hannity expounded that the debate would be policy-based, with these preliminary sample questions:

Why is there mass immigration from blue states to red ones?

How do you reconcile states with high income taxes against states that have low incomes tax rates or none at all like in Florida?

What’s the difference between a sanctuary state and states that respect immigration laws?

Should we remain energy independent or restrict the use of fossil fuels altogether?

Newsom/DeSantis debate terms become strained over differences

DeSantis subsequently did agree to a debate, telling Hannity last week that “I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where we’ll do it.” However, he also proposed several changes. According to the DeSantis camp, they want a live audience for the debate, with audience members having a ’50-50 split’ ideologically, as well as notes being allowed for the debaters. DeSantis also wants no opening remarks and instead wants a 2 minute long video for each candidate approved by Fox News beforehand. He also proposed several dates for the debate between September and November, with more GOP-friendlier debate locations and the policy-based debate including non-policy questions.

Both candidates did agree to Hannity being the only moderator, the debate lasting 90 minutes, two minute closing statements, and equal debate time. Also agreed was a common debate date of November 8th and Georgia as a debate location.

However, DeSantis’ changes enraged Newsom during the weekend, with Newsom Spokesman Nathan Click responding in a statement with “What a joke. DeSantis’ counterproposal is littered with crutches to hide his insecurity and ineptitude — swapping opening statements with a hype video, cutting down the time he needs to be on stage, adding cheat notes and a cheering section. Ron should be able to stand on his own two feet. It’s no wonder Trump is kicking his ass.”

With talks of a debate now being strained, many experts question if such a debate is possible, as both Governors have a certain style that they want infused into the debate.

“Newsom wants a more traditional, debate club sort of approach, which DeSantis is looking for a debate more tailored for showing off candidates before a major election to build back steam,” said Dean Campbell, a debate coach and advisor in Washington, to the Globe on Monday. “Both styles have been done on the national stage in the past several election cycles, and honestly, a hybrid would be the best case scenario if you want this debate to move forward. Like, for example, an audience being allowed, but with no cheering or clapping being allowed besides at the beginning and end of the debate. Quiet like how Newsom wants, but with many eyes still on them live like how DeSantis wants. If you have ever wondered how debates are agreed to behind the scenes in previous elections, this is just a taste at the back and forth.”

“My mentor helped set up the 1980 debate between Carter and Reagan, and he once showed me the boxes of phone transcripts and letters that both sides, plus a third party candidate named John Anderson, had sent in setting it up. It’s really a lot for a national debate, and this one is unique as it is a non-election year between two Governors who aren’t running against each other, at least not yet. So, yeah, this back and forth is normal, and is actually needed so everyone knows what the rules are going in.”

“DeSantis has been pushed out of the news cycle by Trump in recent months and has been suffering in the polls as a result. Similarily, Biden is outshining Newsom. Both DeSantis and Newsom have also been sniping each other for years, like Newsom blindsighting DeSantis by putting ads in his state praising California last year and DeSantis flying migrants into California earlier this year.”

“And now, with neither side agreeing to a debate, we’re seeing the sniping happen again, but, like how it often is, it’s now being done largely on Twitter, with Newsom going after Florida’s school curriculum earlier today.”

