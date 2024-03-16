Residents of quiet S.F. neighborhood say they’re ‘traumatized’ by break-ins and rising crime

By

After a lifetime in San Francisco’s Richmond District, Sam Hom is considering moving out of the neighborhood due to a series of unnerving events last year.

His surveillance camera caught someone trying to pick the lock of his home. Down the street, police shot a man who had stabbed his own mother and her dog. And finally, someone attacked the 66-year-old’s car while he and his wife were driving to the post office on Geary Boulevard.

“My wife doesn’t feel safe going out without me these days,” said Hom, a captain with his neighborhood watch program.

The couple are far from alone in worrying that the city’s west side is changing for the worse. Over the past few years, residents of the Richmond District — a residential area bordered by Golden Gate Park, Ocean Beach and the wooded groves of the Presidio — have hardened their homes and garages against potential intruders by installing surveillance cameras and using chicken wire and safety locks. They’ve also flooded community meetings on public safety and posted on social media about crime. A recent jump in burglaries, robberies and homicides and a spate of headline-grabbing incidents have put some residents and businesses even more on edge.

Crime will probably be a major issue in November’s supervisor race for District 1, which includes the Richmond District.

San Francisco Police Department data largely supports residents’ sense that crime is escalating in the Richmond, though the neighborhood remains one of the city’s safest and reported violent crime is down in the neighborhood so far this year compared with the same period in 2023. The number of reported robberies in the Richmond police district rose 52% last year to 132 from 87 in 2022 — the most recorded in at least six years. The Richmond also saw four homicides in 2023, a noticeable spike given that police statistics show no more than one killing annually in the district since 2017.

Burglaries reported in the neighborhood in 2023 increased about 8% over the previous year to 480 from 443, even as tallies continued to come down from record highs recorded during the earliest months of the pandemic.

Not all crimes rose, though. The number of reported assaults in the neighborhood fell from 84 in 2022 to 62 in 2023, a 26% drop, while motor vehicle thefts and larceny thefts stayed constant.

As crime increased in several categories, Richmond residents, merchants and Supervisor Connie Chan insisted that their neighborhood lacked adequate police patrols and that city leaders have prioritized downtown at the expense of outlying areas.

Concerns intensified in June, when police shot and killed a man who had stabbed his mother and her dog after a family dispute — one of the incidents that worried Hom. Then in August, more than 200 dirt bikers swarmed the Richmond, popping wheelies and careening down sidewalks.

A few days after the dirt bike invasion, an assailant beat a beloved shopkeeper to death during a robbery, jolting the neighborhood. Dozens of people gathered to memorialize him and call on city leaders to boost staffing at the area police station.

The Richmond remained in the spotlight in October, when a convicted sex offender who had camped out near a neighborhood elementary school was arrested after trolling residents for months with signs advertising free fentanyl. And in December, a man hallucinating on psychedelic mushrooms fired gunshots at his neighbor’s home while threatening to kill his landlord.

