San Francisco mass shooting: Five people shot, one fatally, in Tenderloin District

Five people were shot, and one man was killed, early Thursday morning in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, police said.

Police said they responded to an area near Turk and Hyde streets shortly after 2:30 a.m. where they found four men and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

All five people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and one man was later pronounced dead.

San Francisco police officials did not respond to requests for additional information about the shooting.

Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the Tenderloin, said in a statement that his office was “horrified” at the shooting.

“We are in touch with Tenderloin Station and hope this case will be solved as soon as possible. We extend our condolences to the deceased victim’s loved ones and wish for a speedy recovery for those who were injured,” Preston said in a statement.

