Santa Ana winds trigger power shutoffs, Red Flag Alert

LOS ANGELES – Due to ongoing Santa Ana wind conditions, the city of Los Angeles extended its Red Flag No Parking restrictions in brush areas until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The Red Flag Alert and enforcement of special parking rules went into effect at 8 a.m. Sunday and conditions prompted the continuation of the restrictions, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The gusty conditions also shut off power in some areas of Southern California.

The winds primarily affect the northern portion of Los Angeles County, enveloping the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, along with the Malibu coast, Santa Monica Mountains, Calabasas, the San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and14 freeway corridors.

Red flag warnings indicating critical fire danger conditions were in place for those areas through 10 p.m. Monday.

“The strongest Santa Ana winds are expected Sunday, when gusts of 35 to 50 mph will be common, except gusts of 50 to 65 mph likely in the Los Angeles County mountains, Santa Susana mountains, western Santa Monicas and wind-prone foothills. Dry and breezy offshore flow conditions will persist into Tuesday, which may extend critical fire weather conditions across portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.”

At least two spot fires broke out in L.A. County on Sunday afternoon, one near the 170 Freeway at Victory Boulevard in North Hollywood, and one near the northbound 110 Freeway at Anaheim Street in Wilmington.

Wind-prone coastal and valley areas were expected to experience winds ranging from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.

Southern California Edison officials said the utility was reaching out to customers and public safety agencies about the possibility of power shutoffs in which power is cut in areas being battered by heavy winds that could damage electrical lines or equipment and spark wildfires.

According to SCE, roughly 150,240 of the utility’s 5 million customers were being notified that they are within areas that could potentially be impacted by the power cuts.

In Orange County, high wind warnings were in place through 10 p.m. Monday in the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills and inland areas, with 20 to 30 mph winds anticipated and isolated gusts of up to 70 mph. OC coastal areas will be under a less-severe wind advisory, with winds gusting up to 45 mph.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a windblown dust advisory for the county that went into effect Sunday morning and will last at least until Tuesday morning.

And forecasters also issued a gale warning until 3 p.m. Monday for the inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Point, including Santa Catalina Island. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 knots were predicted, with gusts up to 40 knots and combined seas of 4 to 7 feet when conditions are worst.

Power Shutoffs

SCE’s website showed current power shutoffs were in effect for the following customers:

Los Angeles County — 420 customers

Orange County — 8 customers

Riverside County — 163 customers

San Bernardino County — 1,893 customers

Ventura County — 529 customers

Shutoffs are being considered for the following:

Los Angeles County — 49,297 customers

Orange County — 22,789 customers

Riverside County — 23,126 customers

San Bernardino County —32,057 customers

Ventura County — 45,334 customers

Parking Restrictions

A list featuring the real-time status of temporary street parking restrictions and addresses affected is at LAFD.org/RedFlag.

All vehicles parked illegally in posted locations within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone will be towed by the city, Humphrey said. The LAFD will reevaluate weather conditions Sunday to determine if the alert will be extended.

