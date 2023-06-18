‘Save Our Children!’: Thousands Block the Entrance to Dodger Stadium to Protest ‘Pride Night’ Celebration

Thousands of Catholics gathered outside Dodger Stadium on Friday to protest the team’s “Pride Night” celebration, where they plan to honor the anti-Catholic group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
And it wasn’t long before the crowd of protesters grew so large that they blocked one of the major entrances to the stadium.
The Dodgers’ tenth annual “Pride Night” celebration will honor the anti-Catholic drag queen group with its “Community Hero Award” Friday night during a game against the visiting San Francisco Giants.
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a “leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns,” according to the organization’s website.
After receiving backlash from religious groups, the Dodgers rescinded an invitation to the radical anti-Christian organization. However, the Dodgers walked back its decision and announced that the drag queen group would be re-invited to the team’s Pride Night.
The Dodgers offered its “sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and their friends and families” in a statement issued after the announcement.
“A full apology and explanation was given to us by the Dodgers staff which we accept,” the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said in a statement. “We believe the apology is sincere because the Dodgers have worked for 10 years with our community and as well they have asked us to continue an ongoing relationship with them.”
A crowd of reportedly more than 1,000 protesters gathered outside the stadium hours before the game started to protest the team’s decision to honor the anti-Catholic group.
The crowd could be heard praying, “Jesus, I trust in you,” according to a video uploaded to Twitter by Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez.
Jack Posobiec leads the crowd of hundreds outside Dodgers Stadium in a Latin prayer. pic.twitter.com/ok7XWf0pa4
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 16, 2023
At one point, a Jewish rabbi took the stage to stand in solitary with the Catholic protesters.
“If you are anti-Catholic, you’re anti-religion, you’re anti-God, I got a problem with that,” the rabbi said.
And the Archbishop of Los Angeles was MIA
California resident and taxpayer here — I couldn’t care less about LBTGQplus (whatever) folks. Do whatever you want in your own home, but if you force me to accept and buy into your LGBTQ whatever stuff, I’ll simply say “No” and not buy YOUR stuff. Never was much of a professional sports fan, but I know fans pay thousands of $$ to watch one important game, and it seems like these so-called nun-people attempted to extort the fans who are not into the LBRGU+ whatever thing. And that repulses me even more by that group. I will pray for them because God knows they need real salvation.
If this was a one-time revolt against the Dodgers embracing a group of drag queens that mock Catholics and Christians, then Patriots of faith only won the battle.
If the Dodgers see their attendance reduced, less merchandise purchased, lower viewership for the remainder of the season, then Patriots of faith won the war.