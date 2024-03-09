SOTU Livewire *** Joe Biden Delivers Third and Possibly Final State of the Union Address

By

Democrat President Joe Biden will take the podium Thursday evening to deliver his third and possibly, depending on the outcome of the November presidential election, last State of the Union address as president of the United States.

Biden will appear in the U.S. House chamber before the entire Congress — and sitting behind him will be Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) — for the address, scheduled to begin at 9:00 p.m. ET. The annual address from the nation’s chief executive is always filled with Washington pageantry, as most of the president’s cabinet — except for a designated survivor — as well as top military advisers, most of Congress, and most Supreme Court Justices attend the event in the House chamber.

State of the Union addresses are where presidents often tout accomplishments in the past year or lofty goals for the year ahead. But in Biden’s case, 2024’s speech comes at a particularly perilous time for him politically and for the nation policy-wise. Biden’s main general election opponent, former President Donald Trump, wrapped up the Republican nomination for president on Super Tuesday by knocking his last remaining challenger out of the race. Trump currently leads Biden in most general election polling and in key battleground states around the country, while Biden has reached a near-record low in his disapproval rating from American voters.

Furthermore, Biden’s own Justice Department — through Special Counsel Robert Hur — just determined that Biden will not face criminal charges he otherwise would have because, in Hur’s estimation, Biden is too “elderly” with “poor memory” issues. Biden will seek to use the stage on Thursday evening to prove his doubters wrong, something that he will likely do easily if he just sticks to the teleprompter throughout the address.

Then there are major problems facing the nation and the world that Biden will seek to regain control over. First off is the economy, where inflation continues to rage out of control, and Biden will seek to shift blame for that from himself and his Democrats’ failed policies to companies by leaning into the buzzword “Shrink-Flation.” That is hardly the only place Biden will play the blame game on Thursday: When it comes to immigration and his failed policies — which have allowed millions upon millions of migrants into the country — Biden will undoubtedly seek to blame Trump and Republicans in Congress for the flow because of their decision to block a bipartisan Senate foreign aid deal negotiated by, among others, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). Biden’s blame on that will be factually inaccurate, however, since the Lankford deal would have made the problem far worse, not better at all, than it is currently — and Biden could fix this problem easily via executive action and a return to Trump’s policies.

Trump, for his part, says he will provide live commentary and fact-checking of Biden’s lies throughout the address via his Truth Social account. Trump’s response is far more important than the “official” Republican response offered by Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL), a selection of outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Johnson, who will deliver her own speech afterward.

