‘Targeted and isolated’ Mass Shooting in S.F.’s Mission District Wounds 9

San Francisco police were seeking answers Saturday to a “targeted and isolated” shooting in the Mission District the night before in which nine people were injured during a community block party.

The victims of the mass shooting, which occurred just after 9 p.m. Friday near 24th Street and Treat Avenue, were transported to local hospitals.

“We can confirm there are 9 shooting victims — all are expected to survive their injuries,” SFPD said on social media. “At this time, the incident appears to be targeted and isolated. There is no known threat to the public at this time.”

At a news conference at the scene, police spokesperson Eve Laokwansathitaya said the shooting occurred during a street party. She said no arrests had been made. She said she could not comment on whether there was more than one shooter or whether the shooting occurred from a car.

Three blocks on 24th Street were cordoned off with crime scene tape as investigators scoured the scene. A large group of investigators stood in front of a tent set up outside the Dying Breed clothing store, which had the block party Friday night at the time of the shooting. The store specializes in local clothing designs, graffiti supplies and parties and events.

