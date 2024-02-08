The Illegal Immigrant Industrial Complex

By

Conflating refugees, asylum seekers, immigrants, migrants and invaders

Photo: David Peinado Romero/Shutterstock

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The United States Southern border is completely broken. America is being invaded courtesy of our own President Joe Biden, who feigns he inherited the immigration invasion, when in fact on January 21, 2021, day one of his presidency, newly inaugurated President Joe Biden ordered the border wall construction halted, and dismantled. He reversed former President Trump’s immigration policies, resulting in more than 8.5 million illegal immigrants apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The new border bill currently being pushed by U.S. Senate Democrats, some Republicans, and the President, appears to be dead on arrival in the House. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell even removed his support for the bill.

The President is still calling the bill the “toughest and fairest” in decades — and the left claims the Senate is merely adopting Trump era immigration policy.

So what’s going on?

Greased palms is what’s going on… this bill represents a redistribution of American wealth, again, as all of the COVID funding for cities and states was. Or, you can just call it the Illegal Immigration Industrial Complex.

In the Senate border bill, it was fairly evident that the Senate planned to send bailout money to blue sanctuary cities whose mayors are shrieking about the cost to feed, clothe, and house the “migrants” showing up in their cities. Handing out VISA debit cards and iPhones isn’t helping the cost. Notably, the people never voted for sanctuary cities (or states) – these were just declared by local predominately Democrat politicians and city councils.

A group called “#WelcomeWithDignity” and their 26 NGO and non-profit partners “are calling on Senators to reject the bill and consider alternative, humane solutions to the problems facing the U.S. immigration system.”

#WelcomeWithDignity has “partners” in California:

Here is what #WelcomeWithDignity Campaign for asylum rights says:

“The newly introduced Senate funding bill, if passed, will result in more cruelty and chaos at our nation’s border. The bill is poisoned with extreme anti-immigrant policies that would essentially end access to asylum, a legal pathway for people fleeing persecution. An international aid bill is no place for immigration reform. It is unconscionable to use people seeking asylum as political pawns to gain support for the protection of others.

The #WelcomeWithDignity Campaign for asylum rights strongly condemns the Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, introduced by Senators Lankford (R-OK), Sinema (I-AZ), and Murphy (D-CT). Among its most damaging provisions, the bill would make it harder to determine whether a person can apply for asylum.”

“Over the years, the U.S. has ramped up its cruelty in an attempt to curtail the number of people arriving at its border. Adults and children have been put in cages, families have been separated, the border has been closed and, still, people continue to seek safety. People flee their home countries out of necessity. This bill will not stop people from coming; it will only lead to more cruelty and chaos at the border,” said Melina Roche, #WelcomeWithDignity Campaign Manager.

Who are these partners?

The Center for Gender & Refugee Studies at University of California College of the Law, San Francisco.

Witness at the Border which says, “We are Bearing Witness. We track ICE Air Flights.”

Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project

International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) (New York, NY)

Tahirih Justice Center (Falls Church, VA) – service to more than 30,000 women, girls, and other immigrant survivors seeking safety from gender-based violence.

HIAS (Silver Spring, MD). Jewish humanitarian organization that provides critical services to refugees, asylum seekers, and other forcibly displaced people around the world

Haitian Bridge Alliance (San Diego). Guerline Jozef, Co-Founder and Executive Director (fluent in Haitian Kreyol) – Jozef is an expert in migration with an emphasis on the intersection of race and gender.

ACLU (New York, NY)

Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center (El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico)

America’s Voice (Washington, DC)

Acacia Center for Justice (National). Bilal Askaryar participated in a humanitarian delegation that visited Matamoros and Reynoso to witness the end of Title 42. While on the delegation, he witnessed the conditions people seeking asylum were forced to endure.

Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project (Nogales, Arizona) Border Action (Legal) Team (bilingual in Spanish)

Immigrant Defenders Law Center (ImmDef) (Southern CA)

Justice Action Center (Los Angeles). Karen Tumlin, Founder & Director (Los Angeles), An expert on the scope of the executive’s authority over immigration, Tumlin has successfully litigated numerous cases of national significance on DACA, the Muslim Ban, and Arizona’s SB 1070.

International Mayan League (Washington, DC). Nana Teresa Lopez (Maya Mam), Founder and Member of the Board of Directors (bilingual in Spanish), is a Maya Spiritual Elder (Ajq’ij) of the Maya Mam Nation.

The Advocates for Human Rights (Minneapolis, MN). the nonprofit is a recognized expert on international human rights standards. For over 40 years, we have provided pro bono legal services to asylum seekers, trafficking survivors, torture survivors, unaccompanied children, and people facing prolonged detention in Minnesota and the Dakotas.

MomsRising/MamásConPoder (Washington DC). works across policy, advocacy and organizing, to support immigrant parents and children. Tristán has more than 10 years experience working on federal immigration policy.

Refugees International (Washington DC)

Center for Gender & Refugee Studies (CGRS) (San Francisco, CA)

Lutheran Social Services of the National Capital Area (LSSNCA) (Maryland, Virginia, DC). LSSNCA is the largest resettlement and welcome agency on the East Coast, and has served the immigration and refugee communities since 1917. LSSNCA was also recently chosen as one of five providers to launch the Case Management Pilot Program focused on holistic needs for those in alternatives to detention.

Presente.org (National). The largest national Latine digital organizing group since 2020 and brings years of experience leading and managing digital organizing campaigns in support of immigrant and asylum rights. This includes the #FreedomForAll campaign urging the Biden administration and Congress to invest in legal representation for migrants and protecting our asylum system.

Refugee Congress (National). works with refugee families, coordinates help to New Americans during times of natural disasters, and works to connect communities, amplify refugee voices and build bridges.

Global Refuge – “Welcoming newcomers since 1939. For more than 80 years, Global Refuge has provided the resources, guidance, and community to help forge a way forward for New Americans. We’re committed to helping people reimagine the possibilities while providing a soft place to land.”

“With more than 1,000 partners and 50,000 volunteers, we are the largest faith-based national nonprofit exclusively dedicated to helping restore a sense of home to immigrants, asylum seekers, and refugees.”

Women’s Refugee Commission (New York, NY). immigration, asylum, and international refugee and humanitarian law through legal practice, drafting legislation and advocating in Washington and internationally, teaching and training, and monitoring refugee programs around the world.

Human Rights First (Washington, DC; New York, NY; Los Angeles). refugee protection, representing people seeking asylum who are in removal proceedings in detention and those who were subject to the Remain in Mexico and Title 42 policies.

Lawyers for Good Government (National Remote Organization; Operations in Brownsville, Texas). legal assistance to asylum seekers and refugees in the Rio Grande Valley since 2019.

As Larry Kudlow reported at Real Clear Politics, “Joe Biden doesn’t need a bill to fix the border. He just needs to enforce the law. That’s been my view and that remains my view.”

Click here to read the full article in the California Globe