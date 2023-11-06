Trump notches considerable lead over Biden in five swing states: poll

By

Donald Trump is notching considerable leads against President Biden in five of six key battleground states, a new poll has found.

The GOP frontrunner is up between 4 to 10 percentage points among registered voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania, according to a New York Times, Siena College poll.

Trump lost all of those states to Biden in the 2020 election.

Taken together, those five states account for 69 electoral college votes.

For context, Trump lost the electoral college to Biden 232 to 306. A candidate must get 270 votes to win the presidency.

The only state among the six where Trump trails Biden is Wisconsin, where the incumbent president has a two percentage point edge, per the poll.

The 77-year-old former president is also generally besting Biden nationally in polls, with a 0.5 percentage point edge in the latest RealClearPolitics aggregate.

No Republican has won the popular vote for president since 2004, so some analysts have questioned those findings.

The NYT/Siena College poll’s results in battleground states echoes similar findings to a myriad of other polling, showing Trump with a lead over Biden in key swing states.

In Nevada, Trump beats Biden 52% to 41%, while the RCP aggregate has Trump ahead 46.7% to 44.3%.

In Georgia, Trump is up 49% to 43%, while the RCP aggregate has it 48.5% to 43%.

Down in Arizona, Trump is ahead 49% to 44%, while the RCP aggregate has it 47% to 43.3%.

In Michigan, Trump is up 49% to 43% compared to the RCP aggregate at 44.2% to 43%.

And in Pennsylvania, Trump leads 48% to 44%, while the RCP aggregate has him up 45.5% to 43.5%.

Meanwhile, Trump is trailing Biden 45% to 47% in Wisconsin, according to the NYT/Siena College poll, while barely topping Biden in the RCP aggregate 44.3% to 43.7%.

Both men, who are well-positioned at the moment to become their respective party’s standard bearers in the 2024 election are deeply unpopular among vast swathes of the electorate, the poll found.

This comes amid concerns about Biden’s age and Trump’s 91 criminal counts that he is facing spanning across four different indictments.

Biden, 80, will celebrate his birthday later this month on Nov. 20. He is already the oldest president in US history and would be 86 at the conclusion of a hypothetical second term.

A staggering 71% of voters felt that Biden is “too old” to be president, including 54% of his own backers, while only 39% felt the same way about Trump, including 19% of Trump’s backers, per the poll.

His campaign has recently begun trying to undercut concerns about his age by spotlighting Trump’s various flubs and mishaps on the campaign trail such as not knowing what Iowa city he was in last month.

“There is nervousness among the donors and some of the elected officials that Joe Biden won’t be a strong candidate because of doubts Americans have about his health. And those doubts have been expressed in the polls,” former Democratic National Committee Chairman Ed Rendell acknowledged in a WABC 770 interview with John Catsimatidis.

Still, Rendell was optimistic about Biden’s prospects over Trump’s.

“If you ask them … ‘If it’s Joe Biden running against Donald Trump who would you vote for?’ they are almost unanimous that they vote for Joe Biden,” he said on “Cats Roundtable.”

“I think Joe Biden will run, can win, and will win — especially if the candidate is Donald Trump.”

Other political pundits seized on the poll, saying it was time for Biden to make way for a new party leader.

“It’s time. President Biden has served our country well. I’m confident he’ll do so for the next year. But it’s time for an act of personal sacrifice and public spirit. It’s time to pass the torch to the next generation. It’s time for Biden to announce he won’t run in 2024,” Bill Kristol, a commentator and frequent Trump critic, wrote on X.

“The new NYT poll is bad. There is no sugarcoating it. But instead of panicking or naively un-skewing the poll, we should start doing the work of rebuilding the anti-MAGA majority,” Obama administration alum Dan Pfeiffer said, noting that voters’ opinion of Biden jumps when they hear about his accomplishments.

