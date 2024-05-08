Walters: California restaurants shouldn’t be shocked law banning ‘junk fees’ applies to them

Last Friday, a friend and I met at a chain restaurant in Sacramento for our customary weekly lunch. Both of us ordered $16 plates of Mexican food.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
When the bill came, it totaled a bit over $36, including taxes and a $1.28 “surcharge.” We gave the server $45 before leaving, assuming that the extra cash would cover her tip.
I mention the somewhat mysterious surcharge because, just a few days earlier, California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office declared that a new state law outlawing extraneous fees attached to bills for services or goods also includes restaurants.
“SB 478 applies to restaurants, just like it applies to businesses across California,” a Department of Justice spokesperson told the San Francisco Chronicle. “The law is about making sure consumers know what they are going to pay and requires that the posted price include the full amount that a consumer must pay for that good or service.”
It was something of a shock to restaurateurs because when the bill was making its way through the Legislature last year, they inferred from the discussions that restaurants would be exempt. That assumption meant that restaurants were not among the business groups opposing the measure.
The Chronicle’s reporting generated a sharp reaction from restaurant operators, many of whom have added fees to their bills to cover rising costs, particularly for wages, without raising their basic menu prices.
“It feels like the state lit the fuse to this bomb and is standing back to see what happens,” Tim Stannard of Bacchus Management Group, which operates multiple Bay Area restaurants, told the newspaper. “It is terrifying. We can’t pay the wages we’re paying now unless we dramatically increase prices and hope guests actually come in and pay those prices.”
On Monday, the Employment Policy Institute, a national organization that tracks minimum wages and other employment issues from a business standpoint, denounced Bonta’s declaration, saying it would exacerbate a decline already evident in California’s restaurant industry.
“Service charges have been increasingly common tools aimed at keeping restaurants afloat and able to pay the higher minimum wages, amid rapidly rising state and local minimum wage requirements,” the organization said in a statement. “Since the state began annual wage hikes up to $16.50 per hour starting in 2017, and localities raised wages even higher, California restaurants have suffered significant losses. Now this tool will be taken away from restaurants, causing further damage to the industry and its employees.”
Bonta and a coalition of consumer groups sponsored SB 478 after President Joe Biden vowed to eliminate what he calls “junk fees” that have proliferated in multiple industries. Two Democratic senators, Nancy Skinner of Oakland and Bill Dodd of Napa, carried the measure, which gained final approval last September and will take effect on July 1.
“Bait-and-switch advertising to hide fees is a significant problem facing consumers that appears to be proliferating in more and more sectors of the economy” the bill authors said while it was pending. “Hiding required fees is nothing more than a deceptive way of hiding the true price of a good or service.”
Comments
Uhhhh is this a Leftest Dem. controlled State? Sure it is.
Have Businesses been hammered repeatedly by Dem. with taxes and social equity that makes earning a living impossible? Sure it is.
So what should be so surprising about hiden fees and such.
Remember when the State put a tax of a percent? It was called a tax. Now to get around the crushing tax burden they call them fees. It hides it from the taxpayer and allows them not to abide by regulations stopping more taxes.
Still voting Democrat? Why?
Still sending money to Dem’s ..? Why?
Aren’t you tired of being used and then told you are the problem.
So let me get this straight….Restaurants, want the fee’s, because ” they need to keep up with labor costs or else they’d have to raise prices?”
Ummmmm…………so you expect the Community, to keep up YOUR business model?? Why did you go into Business then?
Sorry Charlie, at some point, you restaurant folks will raise prices SO HIGH, that eating out won’t be an option for most people. Then what? You’re business will tank, yup…sure will.
You can’t afford to pay your staff…….so? Did you protest the increase of wages to $20??? Did you protest the impact such a raise would entail?
Your staff NOW makes $20.00……..and? How’s that working out for you folks. Gas prices went up, food prices went up, utilities keep going up (GO GREEN or not), water prices keep going up, can’t get INSURANCE, and can’t afford a house, cause Interest rates are off the hook……now what?
Oh, can you even afford to eat out at the place you work at??
le sigh………………At some point, SOMEONE has to come to the conclusion or have the idea that, “HEY!! What if we LOWER prices?? What impact would THAT make?? ”
pfffffttttttttttttttttt, not in THIS capitalistic market. Competition nowadays means, “who can raise the prices the fastest or shrink the goods and services provided for those costs’. shame………..