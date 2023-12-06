Walters: Economic reality bites as Newsom faces a big California budget problemWalters:

During his much ballyhooed, nationally televised debate with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom boasted that the state’s economy is “booming” and leads the nation.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
“California has no peers,” Newsom declared. “California dominates.”
About 18 hours later, reality reared its ugly head. The Legislative Analyst’s Office revealed that state tax revenues are running tens of billions of dollars behind expectations due to a slowing economy, creating a monumental budget headache.
The dilemma became apparent when the November income tax filing deadline – seven months later than the original date – passed, and tax receipts for 2022 could finally be counted.
“With the recent receipt of various postponed tax payments, the impact of recent economic weakness and last year’s financial market distress on state revenues has become clearer,” the LAO authors said in a preliminary report on the state’s fiscal situation. “The postponed payments came in much weaker than anticipated.”
LAO analysts Brian Uhler, Chas Alamo and economist Seth Kerstein estimated that 2022-23 revenues are $26 billion under projections and “our updated revenue outlook anticipates collections to come in $58 billion below Budget Act projections across 2022-23 to 2024-25.”
California, they said, started seeing an economic downturn in 2022 as the Federal Reserve System raised interest rates to tame inflation.
I totally agree with NewScum……..”California has no peers”, ’cause they’re ALL leaving the state!!!!
Well Pompador it’s your party that has caused the crap economy. Yep you democrats own it. Ya all have killed any incentive for business owners to stay in California. You coddle the criminals, the homeless, the left wing commies. And any other group with their had out for taxpayers money. You continue to blow billions of taxpayers money on the loser train to nowhere. Yet our roads, schools, bridges fall apart and in dis repair. You all continue to do road work with the highest cost in labor but use the cheapest materials specified, and the public wonders why that expensive road fix already look like crap a year from now.
Newsom has extreme disdain for Californians but he is not the only problem in Sacramento. They see citizens as a revenue source to be harvested. Unfortunately California voters are morons and keep electing these shill like Newsom.
One does not have to look far to find the “truths” of the states moral and economic decline. I am going to say that the actual deficits will probably be significantly larger than forecasted.
You can expect according that the FTB and Sacramento will ramp up taxes and fees to offset these shortfalls.
Bend over California, here it comes.