Watching in Real Time as Two-Term Gov. Gavin Newsom Destroys California With Devastating Policies

Today’s ‘progressive’ politicians advocate for Maoist policies planning on being immune from the effects

One of the benefits of a two-term governor is voters actually get to see the fruits of his policies while he is still in office. If he is a low-tax, budget-cutting, regulations-cutting, pro-2A, liberty-loving 1A governor, life gets better – more money in your bank account, less government harassment of your business, and the freedom to speak and gather, as well as addressing your government, is much more comfortable.

If he is not, and is instead a “progressive” politician who advocates for Maoist policies planning on being immune from the effects and is say, Gavin Newsom, well, you get the swift and appalling degradation of California.

Despite thinking he won’t be subjected to the disastrous results, the fruits of Governor Gavin Newsom’s policies are his cross to bear right now.

Here are some examples of this breakdown of society in actual recent headlines from numerous sources – this is Gavin Newsom’s California:

Federal judge blocks California law banning gun shows at county fairs -The judge said California’s gun show ban is unconstitutional given that gun stores in the state sell the same guns.

Unemployment insurance: California’s ‘urgent’ $20 billion problem and-

Fed Unemployment Debt to hit $20 Billion – By Christmas Day the EDD debt to the federal government will reach $20 billion dollars in principal and interest and – at the current borrowing clip of $18,288,482 per day – it will hit $20.3 billion dollars in January, 2024.

Could a California revenue shortfall mean furloughs for state employees? California went from a $100Billion budget “surplus to “we many need to layoff state workers.”

Fast Food CEOs Warn Of Dire Consequences Coming over New $20 Fast Food Minimum Wage – we warned – expect to see fast food workers replaced by robots and kiosks.

Wonder why Californians pay so much for gas? Taxes, regulations and policy choices are to blame – supply and demand influenced by a destructive web of government policies. California’s high gas prices didn’t happen by accident. Sacramento’s policies play a pivotal role in this crisis.

Child sickened after ingesting cannabis candy given at EB school event – the cause and effect of legalizing drugs.

Cannabis infused gummies sicken Santa Maria students – did someone think this was funny?

Spendable incomes lower in forced-union dues states like California – workers do not flock to places where they expect their living standards will be lower… the 27 states with Right to Work laws banning forced union dues and fees as a job condition was $55,320. That’s roughly $3,700 higher per person than the forced-unionism state average.

Google trims Bay Area jobs: state WARN notice – Even Google is laying off Bay Area employees.

California Loses Another 817,000 Residents in 2022 to Other States – High taxes and high cost of living cited as primary reasons.

Coronado makes room for more housing after legal fight with the state – Gov. Newsom forcing more conservative cities to build more affordable housing. Remember his fight with Huntington Beach? Gov. Newsom sued the Orange County city of Huntington Beach for failing to provide enough additional “affordable housing,” while his own home county of Marin enjoyed a moratorium on affordable housing building requirements until 2028.

The need for student services at community colleges has changed dramatically since the 1960s. Has state law kept up? – Nearly one-quarter of the state’s community college students experienced homelessness in the past year, and many more struggled to afford food, according to a recent survey. Some choose to get a job instead of going into college debt when they can’t even afford food.

Texas Public Policy Foundation Unmasks the True Costs of Electric Vehicles – EVs would cost nearly $50K more to own over 10 years without $22 billion in government subsidies.

Bay Area masking up again as mandates go into effect Nov. 1 in health care settings – The most recent and thoroughly extensive, comprehensive study is the Cochrane study, completed in February proved wearing a mask may make little to no difference in how many people caught a flu‐like illness/COVID‐like illness (9 studies; 276,917 people); and probably makes little or no difference in how many people have flu/COVID confirmed by a laboratory test (6 studies; 13,919 people).

TRICK or TREAT: California Ranks Among 10 Worst in U.S. for High Taxes – Gavin Newsom’s California still ranks in the bottom three for worst for individual taxes.

California slashes state tax collection outlook – The state’s tax collections — which are highly dependent on capital gains and personal income tax revenue — were suppressed by stock market weakness and slowing wage growth. Nearly half of California’s income tax collections come from residents in the top 1% of income earnings.

How did California go from a $100 billion state budget “surplus” to a $40 billion state budget deficit? One way is to acknowledge that California never really had a $100 billion budget surplus.

San Diego Ranked As Most Expensive City To Live In U.S. According To New Study – Study also finds that 12 of top 20 most expensive cities fall within California. According to the study, San Diego, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Miami, and Santa Barbara are the 5 most expensive cities in the country. San Francisco, Santa Rosa, and Salinas grab the next three top spots, with Vallejo/Fairfield coming in at 10th, San Jose at 14th, Sacramento at 15th, Stockton at 17th, Modesto at 19th, and finally Fresno at 20th.

Sacramento Ranks 7th Worst in Nation for Organized Retail Theft – Tying With Chicago! – And three California cities made the Top 10: Sacramento sadly factors prominently coming in at #7 in the nation for organized retail theft. Los Angeles ranks at #1 topping the list, with San Francisco and Oakland coming in at #2. These theft rankings are the direct result of the state’s “criminal justice reforms,” careless policy, and lax and diminished policing in California’s largest cities.

Useless, Clueless City Officials Destroying Sacramento with Homeless Crisis – In early September we reported on a national study which found that Sacramento placed second only behind Baltimore for the dirtiest cities in America. With 39,186 complaints per 100k population; the Sacramento zip code of 95818 had 48,864 complaints per 100k population.

California Buries Science – California Governor Gavin Newsom – whose Democratic party claims to be the party of science and science education – signed two anti-science education bills (AB226 and AB389) into law, that require the University of California and the California State University systems to bar the use of skeletal collections that cannot be affiliated with any living descendants for research and teaching purposes. eaching collections were never intended to be included in the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.

California’s high poverty rate is thanks to bad policies – Lawmakers recently voted to place on your ballots a measure to make it easier for local governments to raise taxes, and have further placed a measure to make it harder to prevent tax increases. Those were ACA 1 and ACA 13. Higher taxes continue to discourage businesses from expanding or investing in California, which ultimately hurts working Californians.

Cal-USC football game delayed by protest calling for reinstatement of UC Berkeley professor – a group of students sat down in the center of the Cal Bears’ Memorial Stadium field, with thousands in the stands for the start of the game. The football players waited on the sidelines while 15 people — all dressed in white t-shirts that read “JUSTICE 4 IVONNE” — locked arms, showing support for a professor currently on paid administrative leave.

Striking in California

We also need to acknowledge all of the strikes and threats of strike in California are a direct result of high inflation, high taxes, high housing prices, high gas prices, high food prices…:

CSU Faculty Union Votes To Authorize Strike – CSU faculty, who are currently paid on average $99,000 for full-time work,$67,000 for part-time work, and just above $50,000 for lecturers, asked for a 12% across-the-board raise.

Parents concerns grow, deadline to avoid FUSD teacher strike nears – According to TransparentCalifornia.com, the average salary for a Fresno Unified school teacher is over $99,000.

FUSD, FTA make ‘considerable progress’ on negotiations as strike nears – The district’s latest public proposal includes a 19% pay increase over the three-year contract, which would raise the average teacher’s salary to more than $100,000 per year.

Will OC Social Services Workers Get Better Working Conditions in New Contract? – The new contract comes after the employees have increasingly said they are overworked and underpaid as they try to help the county’s poorest residents.

Social workers have also demanded better staffing levels and pay.

California union rifts burst into open over leader’s consultant hire – Lorena Gonzalez, head of the powerful California Labor Federation AFL-CIO, has run afoul of some union leaders for hiring her personal consultant who recently ran statewide campaigns opposing unions… Gonzalez quietly placed her own longtime political strategist, one-time Willie Brown fixer Richie Ross, to formally consult for the Labor Federation. …Hmmmm, Lorena brings on a lobbyist to help her do her job… Interesting.

