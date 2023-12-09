What About California Taxes?- Grand Jury Returns Indictment Charging Robert Hunter Biden with Three Felony Tax Offenses and Six Misdemeanor Tax Offenses

A federal grand jury returned a nine-count indictment today charging Robert Hunter Biden (Hunter Biden) with three felony tax offenses and six misdemeanor tax offenses.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
According to the indictment, Hunter Biden engaged in a four-year scheme in which he chose not to pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019 and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns. As alleged in the indictment, to further this scheme, Hunter Biden:
- subverted the payroll and tax withholding process of his own company by withdrawing millions outside of the payroll and tax withholding process;
- spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills;
- in 2018, stopped paying his outstanding and overdue taxes for tax year 2015;
- willfully failed to pay his 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 taxes on time, despite having access to funds to pay some or all of these taxes;
- willfully failed to file his 2017 and 2018 tax returns, on time; and
- when he did finally file his 2018 returns, included false business deductions in order to reduce the very substantial tax liability he faced as of February 2020.
The indictment charges Hunter Biden with the following offenses:
Comments
It would not be politically correct for California to go after the President’s son, and I suspect that this attitude is infused into all of California’s agencies up to and including the FTB.
The saddest aspect of this indictment is that he is the son of the president of the United States – a man who has spent his life lying about his dedication to America, the Constitution, his use of his positions for personal gain and payoffs to other nations and special interest groups and individuals. It is also sad that he has involved many members of his family in this corruption.
NO ONE is above the law. Where did I hear that?
AND that’s what DRUGS are all about! Let alone CORRUPTION starts with elders in the home and what one is being taught!! Reality at it’s best!!
remember when Biden was spouting off in 2019 that EVERYONE NEEDS TO PAY THEIR FAIR SHARE. He meant everyone except him and his family!! He’s a sociopath like newscum.
so these clowns aren’t going to indict and convict him (or his father) on illegal drugs, illegally owning a firearm, Quid Pro Quo (pay to play), accepting bribes and foreign money from enemy nations, etc. They both should be brought before the Ethics Committee and the Judicial Committee, stripped of all power and made to pay every penny they illegally took, back to the American taxpayers!!! Then serve a few lifetimes in paradise down at GITMO!!!