What Will They Take Away Nex? Bill to Ban Use Of Disposable Cups At Restaurants Introduced in CA Senate

Critics say that SB 1167 would be largely ineffective: ‘This just isn’t a smart bill’

A bill to end the usage of disposable plastic or paper cups at some restaurants was introduced to the Senate on Wednesday, becoming the latest bill this year to cut back or ban disposable plastic or paper product usage.

Senate Bill 1167, authored by Senator Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas), would prohibit a chain restaurant from serving or offering for sale a beverage in a single-use vessel to a customer that is dining or consuming the beverage on the premises. According to a press release released by Blakespear, this will specifically require chain restaurants in California to provide dine-in customers with non-toxic reusable cups, instead of single-use plastic or paper cups that often end up in landfills.

Blakespear said that she wrote the bill because while many disposable cups are designed to be recyclable or disposable, many still end up in landfills. Other parts of them, such as plastic tops or sleeves are often non-recyclable as well, contributing to environmental problems. She also noted that many paper cups found in restaurants, especially fast food restaurants, are usually lined with polyethylene plastic, making them difficult to recycle or compost. She also noted that a CalRecycle study found that 500,000 tons of plastic foodware are brought to dumps each year, with a big culprit being cups.

“California has a massive plastic waste problem, and if we are serious about protecting our environment and living sustainably, we must reduce it across the board,” said Senator Blakespear on Wednesday. “SB 1167 is a simple, sensible step to reduce waste coming from restaurants.”

Disposable Cup Ban bill

While no other lawmakers backed the bill on Wednesday, several environmental groups did, echoing Blakespear’s reasoning.

