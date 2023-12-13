Why Are So Many California Incumbents Not Running for Re-Election?

California’s Secretary of State published the list of offices with incumbents not filing for re-electionThank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
California’s Secretary of State just released a list of political offices that will go into extension due to the incumbent(s) not filing for re-election.
“Based on the nomination documents submitted to the Secretary of State by the county elections officials as of 10:03 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, attached is the list of Representative in Congress, State Senator (odd-numbered districts), and Member of the Assembly offices wherein the filing deadline is extended to Wednesday, December 13, 2023,” the Secretary of State said in a letter to All County Clerks and Registrars of Voters.
There are 7 U.S. Congressional offices where the incumbent has not filed for re-election.
There are 9 State Senate Offices, and 15 State Assembly offices.
The Globe looked into the districts and finds:
U.S. Congress
District 12 – is Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Alameda/San Francisco), currently running for U.S. Senate.
District 16 – is Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-San Mateo/Santa Clara) who announced she won’t be running in 2024.
District 20 – is Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Fresno, Kern, Kings, Tulare), who announced he was retirement from Congress before the end of his term.
District 29 – is Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-Los Angeles), who announced in November he will not seek re-election in 2024.
District 30 – is Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Los Angeles) who is running for U.S. Senate.
District 31 – is Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-Los Angeles) who announced her retirement in July.
District 47 – is Rep. Katie Porter (D-Orange) who is running for U.S. Senate.
State Senate
District 3 – is Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Contra Costa, Napa, Sacramento, Solano, Yolo). There is some confusion about his eligibility on running for re-election. “The election division of the state’s Secretary of State Office is reporting Sen. Bill Dodd is eligible for two more years,” the Davis Enterprise reports. “He thinks the state is wrong. He said he is still eligible to serve two years in the Assembly, but he’s not running for that office, either.” Stay tuned.
District 5 – is Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Alameda, San Joaquin) who is termed out. Former Congressman Jerry McNerney (D) entered the 5th District State Senate race during the weekend, largely upending a race that had been dominated by Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton), the Globe reported Monday.
District 7 – is Sen. Steven Glazer (D-Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco) announced in August that he will not be running for Senate reelection next year as coming into the race is too close for comfort for the Senator with the current term limit law, the Globe reported.
District 23 – is Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Los Angeles, San Bernardino) will run for re-election but in a new District – 19.
District 25 – is Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-Los Angeles, San Bernardino) is one of many running for Congress to replace Rep. Adam Schiff (District 30 – Los Angeles).
District 29 – is Sen. Josh Newman (D-San Bernardino) – as of October, he was running for re-election.
District 31 – is Sen. Richard Roth (D-Riverside, San Bernardino) is termed out and is running for the Riverside County Board of Supervisors.
District 35 – is Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Los Angeles) who will be termed out in 2024.
District 39 – is Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) who will be termed out in 2024. Atkins announced in November that she is currently looking into a gubernatorial run in 2026, the Globe reported.
State Assembly
District 1 – is Assemblywoman. Megan Dahle (R-Alpine, Amador, El Dorado, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou) announced last February 2023 that she will run for California State Senate District 1 in 2024.
District 2 – is Assemblyman Jim Wood (D-Del Norte, Humbolt, Mendocino, Sonoma, Trinity) announced in November he will not be seeking reelection in 2024; he has an elderly mother in declining health who “now requires an increasingly higher level of care and I want to be a meaningful part of that,” Mendocino Voice reported.
District 6 – is Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento) is running for Sacramento Mayor.
District 13 – is Assemblyman Carlos Villapudua (D-San Joaquin) is running for Senate District 5 – where Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Alameda, San Joaquin) is termed out.
District 15 – is Assemblyman Timothy Grayson (D-Contra Costa), who announced last July he will run for Senate District 9 in 2024.
District 26 – is Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Santa Clara), who announced he will run for California’s 16th Congressional seat, following Congresswoman Anna Eshoo’s (D-CA) announcement that her current term in Congress would be her last.
District 33 – is Assemblyman Devon Mathis (R-Fresno, Kings, Tulare) announced that this will be his last term after a decade in office.
District 36 – is Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Imperial, Riverside, San Bernardino) will not seek reelection in 2024, his spokesperson confirmed Monday. No specifics behind the assemblyman’s decision were given.
District 43 – is Assemblywoman Luz Rivas (D-Los Angeles) who announced she is running for Congressional District 29, currently held by Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-Los Angeles), who announced in November he will not seek re-election in 2024.
District 44 – is Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Los Angeles) who announced she is running for Congressional District 30, currently held by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Los Angeles) who is running for U.S. Senate in the 2024 election.
District 50 – is Assemblywoman Eloise Gómez Reyes (D-San Bernardino) who in December 2022 announced she planned to run for the California State Senate’s 29th District in 2024 – currently held by Sen. Josh Newman (D-San Bernardino), who announced he was running for re-election.
District 52 – is Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles), who is one of several challengers for the City Council seat of embattled Council incumbent Kevin de León, Politico reported in November.
District 54 – is Assemblyman Miguel Santiago D-Los Angeles), who also says he is running for Kevin de Leon’s Los Angeles City Council seat.
Comments
(Hello Katy, Long time no see)
The question shouldn’t be about ” why are so many incumbents NOT running for reelection”. The question that needs to be asked is: ARE Republicans running for these offices? It’s about time, for the DEMO controlled State, to cede their stranglehold on California.
It’s time for changes, at the State and local levels. Years upon years of DEMO control has led CALIFORNIA into a questionable future: High crime, but not really because they’ve changed what constitutes a crime now; High Drug usage, enhanced because of the requirement to safeguard drug abusers with Naloxone to recover from overdosing, so as to do it again; High Taxation, don’t believe that? Then how do you get nearly 100 BILLION surplus of State funds, which are then squandered in the proceeding year to become a 68 BILLION deficit?; WAR ON: Parents, 2-gender believers, men in men women in women sports, freedom of choice, freedom to protect your business, your family and yourself.
Maybe, it’s time for Republicans to stand up and be counted? Maybe, it’s time to support Republican candidates with REAL support, instead of lip service?
“But, but, LEO? It’s a DEMO State! We’re outnumbered 4 to one!” Wow. When you have that loser mentality, you lose. You’re team enters a stadium with a hostile crowd and a really good team, does that mean you quit and go home? No. In perspective, did that mean that those soldiers surrounded in Bastogne by the Germans, quit because they were outnumbered? No. Did our founders, ill equipped farmers for the most part, quit because they were outnumbered and out soldiered by the British? No.
IT”S TIME! Time to stop making excuses. Time to stop complaining on what CAN”T be done, and perhaps start focusing on what CAN be done. California needs Change! It wants change and changes! Hopefully, California will GET change, come 2026. My official announcement is coming, I hope you’ll be there.
Sent this newsletter, my friends in other (saner) states wonder why CA is so crazy in a bad way.
Democrats are the essential cause.
Democrats cannot ever DEMOstrate decency and common-sense because they have none of those qualities.
Why so many in government for years won’t seek re-election? Simple. They have already compiled a taxpayer funded perks/retirement/connections to make more $$ out of office. That’s basic.
But, truly, some of these dopies must see that the mega-problems they have caused are now not solvable. Basic CA problems have become eternal. So, watch these monsters live well in another State soon!!
I remember back in high school, they had us write up a ‘saying’ for us graduates back in the 80’s. Mine was: “The difficult is easy, it’s the impossible which takes a little longer.”
Unsolvable? Only because no one has the gumption to try. Can some of this mess be reversed? I believe they can. Can some ‘wrongs’ be made right? I believe they can.
If you’re in this state, I look forward for your support. If not, then hopefully, you’ll spread the word and be able to contribute financially.
Either way, I’ll make the attempt, no one else seems willing to, for 2026.
Simple answer. As in the case of the installed POTUS and family they have already acquired enough of their cut for creating bills and doing favors for their donators to live comfortably.