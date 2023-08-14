You Shall Comply: California Legislation Requires All Foster Parents Affirm LGBTQ Youth

By

California pols are here, they’re queer, and they’re coming for your children

If the title of this article seems familiar to you, then you probably remember the alphabet mafia chanting a similar refrain during the month-long celebration of Pride Month – “We’re here, we’re queer, and we’re coming for your children,” the Trans-Cultists chanted. Looking at current California legislation and those pushing the bills through (they’re here), it appears that California politicians (they’re queer) are setting up the infrastructure today to come for your children tomorrow (they’re coming).

How do we know? By the inordinate amount of focus and spending of resources in the realm of foster and “gender-affirming” care, considering the small populations relative to total state population of children.

Focus on Foster Care

Desert Truth previously covered the hundreds of millions of dollars being spent on the foster-kids population by California County Offices of Education through the Community Schools push. A very disproportionate focus considering foster kids are such a tiny portion of the total population. For instance, only 5.7% of the Riverside County Community School population are foster kids. Of all of Riverside County, just .58% of the student population are foster kids. Yet, RCOE’s main Community School “Community Partner” is a foster care agency raking in millions from the RCOE and the County coffers.

The same is true for California at large, there are currently 90 bills in the legislature that relate to the (soon to be booming) foster care industry, compared to the 320 total bills in the Senate and 603 in the Assembly. That is not to say that all 91 bills focus on foster care, just that foster care is mentioned in some way. The same is true for “gender identity”, which is contained in 72 current bills.

Whoa, that is a lot of legalese to read through! Why don’t we just focus on a couple of bills that illustrate the point then? Good idea, thank you. Our focus will be SB 407 and AB 957. Pull on your high rubber boots or waders if you have them, we’re headed for the swamp!

SB 407 Foster Care

SB 407, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), seeks to amend current code “relating to foster care”. The bill was introduced in February of 2023 and has worked its way through five committees and the Senate Floor. SB 407 seeks to make the following changes relating to foster care:

require a resource family to demonstrate the capacity to meet the needs of a child, regardless of the child’s sexual orientation or gender identity, as specified.require the applicant to demonstrate that understanding through signing a document acknowledging foster youth rights.The bill would require the department to work with stakeholders, including counties, the California Alliance of Child and Family Services, and…LGBTQ advocates, to develop standards and a caregiver handbook for caring for children and youth of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

The above language is a bit misleading though. Take a look at the original wording to ascertain the true intent of this bill.

Listen carefully to what Sen. Wiener says in the Senate Human Services committee. Wiener gets melodramatic and quotes false statistics with no evidence, but the dramatics don’t stop there. According to Wiener, if you’re not 100% behind his agenda, then you will obviously torture children. Keep in mind “conversion therapy” is what surely Christian kids must endure everyday in public schools. Direct link.

In other words, the final language of the bill will not matter much, it will be implemented and regulated by the bureaucrats that the bill creates. The intent–that all possible foster homes will have activists indoctrinated in the ways of the cult–will get through. Thus, heterosexual christian foster youth will not stand a chance, as only foster parents that have transgender certification will be available.

AB 957 Gender Identity

AB 957, introduced by Assemblyman Lori Wilson (D-Suisun City) with Sen. Wiener as principal co-author, purposes to amend section 3011 of California Family Code. The amended code “would include a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity or gender expression as part of the health, safety, and welfare of the child.”

Yes, you read that right, parents must affirm mental illnesses rather than seek treatment–or lose their kids.

AB 957 was introduced in February of 2023 and has been passed through the full Assembly as well as the Assembly and Senate Judiciary committees. The bill first appeared in the Assembly Judiciary committee on March 17, 2023. Assemblywoman Wilson presented the bill and made clear that parents must affirm their child’s mental illness or face the court-ordered removal of their kids. Wilson, reminiscent of the mobster line “it’s just business” right before they whack you, states the opposite. This “is personal,” Wilson said, with a cold resolve. Direct link.

Go back to the 1:08:00 mark… did Wilson admit to kidnapping? Wilson brought three alphabet mafia activists to bear witness of support for her bill. They all have the false paradigm that affirming gender care as a treatment for a mental illness is scientifically, or even logically sound. But, they were all treated with dignity and respect by the committee, and even allowed to go overtime in their testimony. Notice in the video below that the witnesses appear wearing masks. In 2023.

But I digress.The opposition witnesses were treated much differently, they were even prevented from approaching the customary main witness table at first. The gentleman in the video below is a true victim of the State courts and has a tragic tale regarding his children and the Cult. Direct link.

Connecting Dots

Granted, we only covered two bills, but remember we searched and found a total of 162 bills that mentioned “gender identity” or “foster care.” We have seen through previous articles how California has invested in the Community Schools structure, which tends to partner with foster care agencies at the county level. Other articles still, covered the push to cover gender-affirming mental health therapists (MediCaid) for every child in public schools. But why all that attention and money to the foster care infrastructure, such a small percentage of California Youth?

Now we know. It all makes sense. The State needs that foster care infrastructure to house the children of parents that don’t believe in affirming mental illnesses. They will find you. Sen. Wiener said it in the video above, he wants to know everything about everyone. Politicians like Sen. Wiener and Assemblywoman Wilson work to ensure that the foster care infrastructure is staffed with cult-indoctrinated workers.

Let’s sign off with words of wisdom from other California politicians, presenting a bill which posited kids don’t make good decisions. The bill is AB 89 from 2021 and Sen. Wiener voted for it. AB 89 was actually a grift for the education-industrial complex, but that is another story. Direct link.

