A deal to buy Skid Row homeless housing fell apart. Here’s why vulnerable tenants and taxpayers are at risk

By

An agreement for the world’s largest AIDS charity to buy a half-dozen troubled homeless housing developments in Skid Row collapsed Thursday, throwing into disarray the future of the properties and the city’s rescue efforts for one of its largest supportive housing portfolios.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation had reached a deal this month to buy six buildings owned by the Skid Row Housing Trust for $27 million in a receivership sale. But foundation spokesperson Ged Kenslea said in a statement Thursday that the nonprofit discovered the properties needed millions of dollars in further repairs and were on track to continue suffering large operating losses.

“Any buyer of these properties will find themselves in the same situation that led to the failure of Skid Row Housing Trust in short order unless a new model can be developed,” Kenslea said.

The foundation’s statement came hours before the city of Los Angeles filed court documents opposing the sale. The city and foundation had not agreed on plans to maintain comprehensive social services for tenants and resolve remaining health and safety code violations, the city’s court filing said. The filing said the city would have withdrawn its objection if such terms had been reached.

Click here to SUBSCRIBE to CA Political Review

“The city is committed, as evidenced by its $36.5 million investment in the receivership, to preserve permanent supportive housing for the city’s most vulnerable residents,” Deputy City Atty. Alia Haddad wrote in the filing.

The unraveling of the sale adds another obstacle to efforts to salvage the trust properties, and potentially puts the city on the hook to increase the funding it has already authorized to rehabilitate and operate the buildings over the last year.

Jackson Wyche, a senior project manager with Receivership Specialists, the firm managing the Skid Row Housing Trust portfolio, said last week that the receiver spent months exploring options and that the foundation’s offer for the six buildings was “the only viable path forward.”

“The alternative is the properties having no owners, being abandoned and all of the residents being displaced,” Wyche wrote in an April 17 email obtained by The Times. Wyche was corresponding with Annette Harings, an attorney who has represented foundation tenants in more than half a dozen lawsuits against the nonprofit since 2019.

Receivership Specialists said in court filings last week that if the sale to the foundation was not approved by May 10, the receivership’s bank accounts would be empty by the end of the month.

Wyche declined to comment on his email exchange with Harings, but told The Times on Thursday his firm was working with the city to resolve financing and ownership challenges.

“We are engaging with prospective purchasers and hope to have a new deal in place in the next two weeks (possibly sooner),” Wyche said.

After Skid Row Housing Trust financially collapsed in February 2023 and largely abandoned its 29 buildings and 1,500 formerly homeless tenants, the city pushed its portfolio into a receivership in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Since then, 11 of the trust’s newer and better maintained properties have been transferred to established nonprofit homeless housing providers.

That’s left 18 buildings without new owners. Receivership Specialists has put the properties, many of which are older single-room occupancy hotels without private bathroom facilities, up for sale on the condition that they remain housing for formerly homeless residents.

Click here to read the full article in the LA Times