Attempt to Change Anaheim Minimum Wage Special Election Date Denied

An Orange County judge on Wednesday, Aug. 2, denied an attempt to stop Anaheim from having its minimum wage special election from occurring on Oct. 3.

Unite Here Local 11, the proponents behind an initiative to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour for hotel and event center workers in Anaheim, had sued the city for moving the special election on Measure A to Oct. 3.

They had asked the court to not allow the special election to happen on Oct. 3, arguing that the date didn’t comply with state election law. Orange County Superior Court Judge Nathan Scott issued the ruling.

Anaheim originally targeted Sept. 12 for the public vote, but formally called for the election on Oct. 3.

“We were confident in our action, and welcome the court’s determination,” city spokesperson Mike Lyster said in a statement. “This gives voters a chance to weigh in on an important matter with plenty of time to learn about the issue and make an informed decision.”

The special election will decide if the city should have a higher minimum wage for hotel and event centers workers than the state, as well as implement various workload restrictions.

