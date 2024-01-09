California Gov. Newsom expected to announce proposed budget this week amid $68 billion deficit

By

The serious budget deficit has many concerned about what spending cuts could be coming.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to present his proposed budget this week as the state faces an estimated $68 billion shortfall. The serious budget deficit has many concerned about what spending cuts could be coming.

“We knew there was going to be a deficit, but the magnitude of that deficit, I think, took everyone by surprise,” said Troy Flint, a spokesperson for the California School Boards Association.

Wednesday is the deadline for the governor to announce his 2024-2025 budget. In anticipation of his proposal and the months of budget negotiations ahead at the State Capitol, CSBA is weighing in on the options the Legislative Analyst’s Office outlined for education funding in its December fiscal outlook report.

“They mentioned the possibility of cuts, but we appreciated that they also mentioned that there are other avenues, other ways, other areas that we can explore to try and make ends meet in the budget without direct cuts,” Flint said.

The report suggested that lawmakers consider dipping into the reserve for education, which has a balance of more than $8 billion, and cutting program funding that has not yet been allocated to schools.

Assembly Budget Committee Chair Jesse Gabriel, D-Encino, has said he is confident lawmakers can craft a budget that preserves classroom funding.

Senate Budget Vice-Chair Roger Niello, R-Fair Oaks, is hopeful that will be the case, too.

“I would hope that the impact on education would be the very minimum. We do have a $68 billion deficit, so it has to come from somewhere. To the extent that it doesn’t come from some of the education spending, it would have to come from somewhere else, and we’ll see how the governor views those priorities,” Niello said.

About $26 billion of the deficit is from the 2022-23 budget year, which the LAO called an “unprecedented prior-year revenue shortfall.”

Lawmakers did not have all the tax revenue counted up when they put together their spending plan last summer because of tax filing extensions after severe winter storms.

