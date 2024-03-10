California lawmaker introduces bill to prohibit NDAs in legislative negotiations

By

The proposal comes after KCRA 3 first reported that NDAs were used in the final negotiations of California’s controversial fast food minimum wage law.

California Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong introduced legislation that would invalidate any state legislation involving non-disclosure agreements, his office first told KCRA 3 on Friday.

Fong is amending one of his current bills, AB 2654, on public contracts to include the language. The legislation would also explicitly prohibit public employees from signing non-disclosure agreements in their official capacity when negotiating proposed laws.

“Transparency in government is the foundation of our democracy,” Fong said. “It builds trust and confidence in elected and government officials. Public officials, paid by taxpayers, are trusted to carry out the people’s business in a fair and equitable manner.”

The law, which takes effect in April, has come under scrutiny as the governor faces allegations he pushed for an exemption for one of his billionaire donors who also operates dozens of Panera locations in California.

Experts have noted those NDAs may keep us from knowing how the bill finally came together and how the carveout ended up in the law.

“Legally binding contracts in legislative negotiations that intentionally hide the truth from the public must be unlawful and unenforceable. Taxpayers deserve more transparency from their government, not less,” Fong said. “Taxpayers deserve more transparency. Without transparency, trust in government erodes.”

Newsom’s office, which oversaw the negotiations of the fast food bill, said the governor never signed an NDA and did not direct anyone to sign one.

In a statement responding to Fong’s bill, Governor Newsom’s office said, “the governor doesn’t sign NDAs, for legislation or anything else. This wouldn’t change anything for our office.” The office also noted the governor does not typically comment on pending legislation.

