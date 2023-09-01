California Mom Receives $100K Settlement after School Socially Transitioned Daughter Without Consent

By

Jessica Konen won a $100,000 judgment against the Spreckels Union School District in Monterey County, Calif., after they secretly “socially transitioned” her daughter, permitting her to use the boy’s bathroom and male pronouns without her knowledge or consent.

“If you choose not to fight for your children, then they will fight and take your children,” Jessica Konen said in a statement following the ruling. “Stand up parents, it’s your right to be able to parent your own children.”

Konen’s lawsuit, assisted by the conservative non-profit Center for American Liberty (CAL), argued that after Alicia joined the school’s “Equality Club” in Grade 6, she began learning “LGBT concepts” as well as exploring transgenderism and bisexuality. Shortly afterward, the school actively abetted Alicia’s social transition, “giving her articles on how to conceal her supposed new gender identity from her mother and giving her a ‘Gender Support Plan’ that required school staff to refer to her by a male name,” the organization notes.

Alicia’s mother was reportedly kept in the dark while educators in Spreckels District pushed the girl to identify her frustrations stemming from not abiding by how she “truly felt inside.”

When Konen sought to intervene and undo the surreptitious transition, the district “attempted to actively deceive” her by using Alicia’s “birth name and corresponding pronouns in her presence while using” Alicia’s “new name and pronouns when she was not present,” the lawsuit explains.

“Ms. Konen simply wants to be a part of her daughter’s life and exercise her rights as a parent to direct the upbringing of her child,” the legal documents add. “Ms. Konen brings this action to vindicate her fundamental right under the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution to direct the upbringing of her minor child.”

Spreckels Union School District did not respond to a request for comment.

“They need to understand their place, and they need to stay in their place. And schools nowadays, they’re awful. So, I’m going to fight this fight and keep fighting this fight,” Konen told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

“I am not going to allow this to keep happening to children.”

On Monday, the state’s attorney general Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against Chino Valley Unified School District after it instituted a new policy of contacting parents when children seek to change their personal pronouns or gender identity.

“It tramples on students’ rights,” Bonta said during a press conference announcing the suit, adding that the new procedure amounted to “forced outing” of trans kids.

