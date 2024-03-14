California schools could ban Flamin’ Hot Cheetos under new bill

By

The days of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in California schools may be numbered.

A new bill aims to ban from public schools food products that contain artificial dyes, including the ingredient that makes Cheetos pop with their signature yellow and red colors.

Lawmakers argue that developing young minds are harmed by the chemical ingredients and that federal guidelines have not been updated in decades.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’ parent company, Frito-Lay, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A 2021 study from the California Environmental Protection Agency found that consuming synthetic food dyes could lead to hyperactivity and other neurological behavior in some children. Gabriel said he was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder as a child, and his own son has the same neurodevelopmental disorder.

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos is not only ubiquitous among many snackers, but it’s also a cultural phenomenon that has inspired art, rap videos, fashion and menu items at restaurants.

The snack’s spicy kick and neon-red dust is as popular as it is controversial, with some schools already banning the product.

Jazmín Urrea has used the crispy, dark red snack as a medium in her art. One of her pieces, called “Pasarela de Chucherias” — which translates to “a junk food path” — consists of a thick circle of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos laid flat on the floor.

The 33-year-old, who lives in South Los Angeles, applauded the proposed legislation, saying the community she grew up in and others like it are food deserts, dotted with convenience stores that sell snacks, instead of grocery stores or farmers markets, meaning there is little access to fresh foods.

“The school should be an oasis,” she said Tuesday. ”It’s not like I want to completely ban people from having their snacks. But at least at schools, it can be more of a food oasis. Ultimately, it will make our selection of food safer.”

The Los Angeles Unified School District serves roughly 530,000 meals daily. An LAUSD spokesperson said the district is already in compliance with the bill’s proposed legislation because the district’s “current nutrition policy and practice does not allow for products with artificial colors, flavors and preservatives.”

Edgar Zazueta, a spokesperson for the Assn. of California School Administrators, said there aren’t many schools that sell the snacks targeted in the ban.

“The biggest impact would be to student stores that often are selling items for their [Associated Student Body] for student funds,” Zazueta said.

Assembly Bill 2316 takes aim at six synthetic food dyes — blue 1, blue 2, green 3, red 40, yellow 5 and yellow 6 —as well as coloring agent titanium dioxide, ingredients commonly used to artificially tintfoods, including candy, as well as drinks and some medications and vitamins.

Red 40 and yellow 6 are found in Takis, Doritos and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, the main culprits that turn snack lovers’ fingers a powdery crimson. Blue 1 is found in Froot Loops, and other artificial dyes can be found in Jolly Ranchers, M&Ms, Sour Patch Kids and Mountain Dew.

