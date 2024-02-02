Crime Shuts Down History

By

Denny’s shutters only location in Oakland after more than 54 years due to high crime

America’s diner may always be open, but it’s permanently closing a location that’s fed generations.

Denny’s has closed its location in Oakland, California after 54 years due to high crime in the city.

The restaurant was located at 601 Hegenberg Road. In a company memo shared with local outlets, Denny’s said the decision was not one taken lightly.

“However, the safety and well-being of Denny’s team members and value guests is our top priority,” the company said. “Weighing those factors, the decision has been made to close this location.”

The company retains a Bay Area location at 1776 Powell St. in Emeryville, California.

The closing comes after In-N-Out announced it would be closing its Oakland location in March due to rampant violent crime and theft.

It marked the first time in the chain’s 75-year-old history that it has been forced to close one of its restaurants.

Local leaders and civil rights activists have blamed the city’s policies for the closures.

