DA Won’t File Charges Now Against Pair Accused in S.F. Carjacking, Dramatic Crash

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said Friday that the pair accused of stealing a car and driving it over a set of steps in the Castro district last weekend will not face charges at this time.

Kevin Nelson, 36, and Jennifer Bonham, 31, both of San Francisco, were arrested Tuesday afternoon on the 1400 block of Pine Street, after police investigated the dramatic crash, a video of which was widely circulated online. Authorities never elaborated on how their investigation led them to Nelson and Bonham.

“The charges against Ms. Bonham and Mr. Nelson have been discharged at this time pending further investigation and witness availability. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444,” a statement from the District Attorney’s Office said. The DA could still file charges at a later date.

Neither Nelson nor Bonham were listed as being in custody Friday, according to San Francisco jail records.

San Francisco police responded to the scene Saturday after reports of a solo car crash at 19th and Sanchez streets. Officers found the crashed car upside down, but all of the occupants fled the scene, police said. City officials previously said there were perhaps as many as five people in the car when it crashed, some of whom may have been minors.

Nelson was hospitalized for injuries he sustained during the crash, according to police.

