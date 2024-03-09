Democrat Min to face Republican Baugh in California’s competitive 47th Congressional District

By

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic state Sen. Dave Min and Republican Scott Baugh will face off this November in California’s competitive 47th Congressional District.

The coastal Orange County district, which includes famous surf breaks in Huntington Beach and Laguna Beach, is considered crucial for both parties in the fight to control the House. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Katie Porter did not seek re-election, instead running an unsuccessful campaign for U.S. Senate.

Baugh, a former state lawmaker, sailed through the primary with little Republican opposition after serving as the party’s nominee in 2022. He narrowly lost to Porter that year.

Min, meanwhile, faced intense competition from fellow Democrat Joanna Weiss in what became one of the state’s nastiest primaries. She criticized Min for a drunken driving arrest last year, while he attacked her husband’s work as a lawyer for the Catholic diocese.

California puts all candidates on the same primary ballot, and the top two finishers, regardless of party, move on to the general election.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful for the support from voters across Orange County,” Min said in a statement. “This victory is not just about winning an election, it is about the future we are collectively shaping. It’s about reclaiming the House for Democrats and Orange County families.”

