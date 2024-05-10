Fast-food workers make $20 an hour. California’s other low-wage earners ask: What about us?

By

SACRAMENTO — Stephon Harris makes $16.35 an hour at the Rancho San Miguel Market, ringing customers up for pints of fresh salsas and masa.

A few hundred feet away, at a Jack in the Box drive-through, workers are making about $4 more an hour thanks to California’s mandatory $20 minimum wage for fast-food employees that kicked in last month.

“I would like to make that,” Harris, 21, said as he assisted customers.

He is among California’s low-wage workers who are left out of sector-specific minimum wages recently approved by the Legislature, with hospital workers — including gift shop cashiers and cleaners — set to get at least $25 an hour under another similarly hard-fought deal in the state Capitol.

Harris, who lives with his parents and says the grocery store job is temporary, isn’t mad. He just wants in, too.

“In fast food, you have to deal with a lot. People are more rude to you,” he said. “But everybody wants to make more. Sixteen dollars an hour is definitely not enough if you’re trying to support a family.”

The fast-food and healthcare wage requirements join a separate patchwork of mandates ordered by some California cities that require employers to pay more than the state’s $16 hourly minimum wage.

Now workers like Harris, still making the standard minimum, are asking: What about us?

“Clearly the Legislature understands that some workers deserve $20, so they must understand that everybody deserves $20,” said Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage, a national organization calling for higher salaries in the service sector.

Jayaraman, who is also director of the Food Labor Research Center at UC Berkeley, led a rally outside the Capitol in Sacramento last week, calling for a statewide $20 minimum wage for all. She acknowledged the proposal is a “heavy lift” even in liberal, pro-union California, with business owners warning they can’t afford the extra costs and the state facing a budget deficit that the governor’s office estimated is more than $37 billion.

Some restaurant and retail workers, school staff and child-care providers are among those making the lowest wages in California. They are now tempted to leave jobs for fast food or healthcare, which could exacerbate staffing shortages that never rebounded from the pandemic, Jayaraman said.

“There’s no way around raising wages at this moment. People are just saying, ‘I cannot afford to do this anymore,’” she said outside the Capitol. “If you see every other price go up and the wages have not, you’re going to end up with massive staffing crises in every low-wage sector.”

The national campaign’s demand surpasses a statewide ballot measure that Californians will vote on in November — an $18-per-hour proposal that just a few years ago was seen as radical and is now dwarfed by the latest industry mandates.

California has among the highest minimum wages in the country — and it automatically increases with inflation — and far surpasses the $7.25 federal minimum wage. But it’s also home to some of the most expensive cities in the world. The minimum wage pencils out to about $33,000 a year, and the average cost of living in California is about $53,082 annually, according to recent federal data.

