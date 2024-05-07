Gov. Gavin Newsom will Fiddle his Way to Rome While California Incinerates

By

Newsom is taking his climate change road show to the Vatican

Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking his climate change road show to the Vatican where he was invited to speak by Pope Francis at a Summit of mayors and governors. The Summit, which will be held from May 15th to May 17th, will cover “the impact of rising temperatures” in local communities, and “climate resilience.”

According to Newsom’s office, the Governor is expected to address Pope Francis and talk about the recent fires, floods, and droughts in California. The speech overall is likely to mention his numerous climate policy dates ahead, including his 2045 goal of California being 100% green power and carbon neutral, as well as his 2035 goal of the state no longer selling new gas-powered cars, the Globe reported last week.

There are a few problems with this plan.

The first is Newsom is parroting the tiresome United Nations talking point that temperatures are rising. He does this a) because he is not a scientist; and b) because he needs a distraction from the living hell he has turned California into.

And perhaps most important, how does Gov. Newsom galavanting across the Atlantic to a Climate Change Summit at the Vatican help or benefit Californians? When polled, voters never rate Climate Change as important or even relevant in their lives, despite legacy media pushing the agenda. Voters also are savvy enough to know that there is no settled science about Climate Change, the way Newsom and the Left claims.

Let’s start with one important fact, and my favorite: Greenhouse gasses aren’t destroying the world – greenhouse gasses trap heat, making Earth habitable.

Even as important, James E. Enstrom, PhD, MPH clears up some of the governor’s climate change notions with this list of Major Facts About California Air Pollution:

1. California has record low levels of air pollution that are below the threshold of human health effects

2. Published evidence from six California epidemiologic cohorts has found that PM2.5 is NOT related to total mortality.

3. The 2019 Age-Adjusted Total Death Rates (deaths per 1000) in California are among the lowest in the US. California has the second lowest rate of any State (6.02); Los Angeles County 5.75; California Hispanics 5.23; Los Angeles County Hispanics 5.07. All of these rates are far lower than the US rate (7.15). More Data & References for Facts 1-3: (http://scientificintegrityinstitute.org/CARBProp012323.pdf).

4. Major risk factors for coronary heart disease are blood pressure, blood cholesterol, tobacco smoking, diabetes, family history of heart disease, obesity, age, gender, and stress. Air pollution is NOT a factor. (www.msn.com/en-us/health/condition/coronary-artery-disease/hp-coronary-artery-disease).

5. The causes of asthma are unknown. Factors known to trigger asthmatic symptoms are dust mites, animal dander, pollen, molds, cigarette smoke, certain chemicals, cold air, and sinusitis. Air pollution is NOT an established factor. (www.msn.com/en-us/health/condition/asthma/hp-asthma)

6. Objective cost-benefit analysis of CARB air pollution regulations shows that the assumed health benefits of these regulations are less than the costs to the businesses that have been economically impacted by these regulations.

7. California and the US as a whole have among the lowest air pollution levels in the entire world.

PM2.5 refers to atmospheric particulate matter (PM) that have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers, which is about 3 percent the diameter of a human hair and can only be detected with an electron microscope.

I’m no more of a scientist than Gavin Newsom is, but I research credible scientists and talk with them. All of this greenhouse gas deception is based on the purely speculative future threat that global warming supposedly poses to low-income nations. It’s a wealth redistribution scheme by and though the UN, taking money from the U.S. and other Western Nations, supposedly going to Third World countries.

So, a rousing Thank You to Dr. Enstrom for these facts.

California is in a world of hurt – and not from Climate Change, or any future threat from it. California has high crime, high taxes (on everything), high housing costs, high college students (legalized pot), high college tuitions, high inflation, high outbound migration, high gas prices, high homeless population, high rate of State mandated secrecy of gender transitioning children from parents, high illegal alien population, high illegal alien population on state funded healthcare (Medi-Cal), high energy costs, high sex trafficking, high unemployment fraud, high abortion procedures (abortion.ca.gov), high public school teachers strikes, high porn in K-12 curriculum, high Water rationing… (and some say a high governor)…

