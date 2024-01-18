Gov. Newsom Announces Refusal To Sign Bill to Ban Tackle Football For Under 12 Youth

By

AB 734 received little support

Governor Gavin Newsom vowed on Tuesday to not sign into law a recent bill brought into the legislature that would ban tackle football for children under the age of 12 in the state, ending the progression of the bill less than week after it was first brought to the Assembly.

Governor Gavin Newsom giving second inaugural address on January 6, 2023 (Photo: gov.ca.gov)







Assembly Bill 734, authored by Assemblyman Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), would prohibit youth sports organizations that conduct a tackle football program, or a youth tackle football league, from allowing a person younger than 12 years of age to be a youth tackle football participant through the organization or league. Should the bill pass, the law would begin to take effect beginning in January 2026.

Assemblyman McCarty wrote the bill last year because of increased concerns over youth football injuries, as well growing concerns with head injuries at a younger age. Specifically. McCarty cited several studies in support of his bill. These included a 2022 United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) study finding that chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) is caused by repeated traumatic brain injuries, a Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pointing to higher head injuries amongst younger athletes, and a Boston University study confirming a link between CTE, suicide, and early in life head injuries caused by athletics.

While many health officials and early childhood development experts agreed with McCarty and supported the bill, many other pointed to flaws in the bill. Many youth sports officials worried that the ban would lead to players not being ready for when tackle football then begins and said that more injuries could occur as a result of not being ready. Others pointed out an overall lack of similar injuries amongst youth players as well as what the effects it would have on poorer and at-risk athletes who rely on football at a young age to keep active in a positive way.

With only limited support by lawmakers, much hope by supporters rested upon Governor Newsom giving his support and signature. However, those hopes were dashed on Tuesday. While Newsom did give concern on the issue of youth sports injuries and long term affects, he said that an outright ban was not the way to go.

In an interview first reported by Politico on Tuesday, Newsom said “I am deeply concerned about the health and safety of our young athletes, but an outright ban is not the answer. My administration will work with the Legislature and the bill’s author to strengthen safety in youth football — while ensuring parents have the freedom to decide which sports are most appropriate for their children.”

While Assemblyman McCarty did not give a statement on the Governor’s decision as of Tuesday night, opponents of the bill praised the Governor for refusing to sign the legislation.

“This was a common sense decision,” added Jamal Lawrence, a youth football coach in Los Angeles. “Any person worth their salt knows that sports like these are important. Safety can come through other ways. The person who thought this up just doesn’t understand any of this. They never saw games with the kids or talked to schools about how important sports are. Whoever wrote this needs to come down from their ivory tower and actually listen to people for a change.

