Grenell, Essayli and DeMaio Call on Secretary of State Weber to Speed Up Election Results

We are California – we should be leading the Nation in speed, accuracy, and transparency… not finishing last with a broken electoral process

The California 2024 Primary Election was 7 days ago – last Tuesday March 5, 2024. Most states have already posted election results.

There are a lot of Californians who remember election results were provided not long after the polls closed on Election Day.

Anything less makes voters question the veracity of election results.

“It has been 6 days since Californians voted in the primary elections of 2024. It is an outrage that the Secretary of State of California has yet to finish the vote counting,” said Ambassador Richard Grenell, Assemblyman Bill Essayli, and Assembly Candidate Carl DeMaio in a Joint Statement provided to the Globe.

Grenell, Essayli and DeMaio continue:

“What could possibly be taking so long?

The 58 counties across the state should be instructed to count all the votes in a timely manner. We are California, and so we should be leading the Nation in speed, accuracy, and transparency – not finishing last with a broken electoral process.

Californians will not have faith in the system when bureaucrats secretly count votes for days and days on end. It is imperative that elected officials address these delays in counting votes, as well as the ongoing unchecked voter rolls, which are undermining public confidence.

We call upon California Secretary of State Shirley Weber to do her job and take immediate action to get county registrars of voters to report their results faster. We reiterate the urgent need to demand voter roll cleanup, same-day, in-person voting, voter identification, and a transparent counting strategy.”

