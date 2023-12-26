Grimes: The Top 10 Times Gavin Newsom was on Santa’s Naughty List This Year

By

Pagan Gavin cancelled Christmas!

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who maintains that he is NOT running for President in 2024, has been in politics since he was appointed to the San Francisco County Board of Supervisors (1997-2004), and then ran again, then he was San Francisco Mayor (2004-2011), California’s Lieutenant Governor (2011-2019), and finally California’s Governor (2019-). This renders him responsible for the state of the state – an indefensible position to be in, as California’s demise is evident to everyone in the country.

And while he has a long list of disasters under his belt, and the Globe highlighted the Top 50 Disasters he Has Ushered into California, what are the Top 10 for 2023 which landed him on Santa’s Naughty List (Santa told me himself…) – in no specific order, although Number 1 is really naughty!

Number 10 – BIG BIG LIE:

For the governor who is not running for President, Newsom debated Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (why?), and told a few whoppers during the Fox broadcast. Perhaps the biggest was when he defended California’s progressive income tax that imposes a top rate of 13.3% on taxpayers making more than $1 million—the second highest in the country after New York City. But he also asserted that Florida “taxes low-income workers more than we tax millionaires and billionaires in the state of California.”

The Wall Street Journal cut to the chase and responded:

“How’s that possible when California imposes higher income, sales and gasoline taxes than Florida? California’s gas tax is 77.9 cents a gallon compared to 35.2 cents in Florida. The average state-and-local sales tax rate in California is 8.85% versus 7.02% in Florida.

In addition to soaking its rich, California imposes a 6% top marginal income tax rate on individuals earnings more than $37,789 and 9.3% over $66,296. Florida has no income tax.”

California’s overall tax burden on middle – and lower-income folks is higher than Florida’s.

Highest taxes in the nation: California Ranks Among 10 Worst in U.S. for High Taxes. Gavin Newsom’s state ranks in the bottom three for worst for individual taxes. Even with the highest taxes in the nation, Newsom and Democrats tried to pass legislation to force successful Californians to pay additional taxes on wealth and income that’s already been taxed – and vowed tax “avoidance” would not be allowed as California would tax them for the next ten years, despite what state they live in.

Number 9 – Another BIG LIE:

Gov. Gavin Newsom also claimed that “95% of Texans pay higher taxes than Californians.”

Newsom made this absurd claim in January at a budget news conference, and has repeated it many times. “Our tax rates, again, are lower than the state of Texas,” the governor said. “I just want to remind everybody out there, 95% of Texans pay higher taxes than Californians.”

As with the Florida lie, Newsom’s office used a 2018 study by the leftist Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

2018? Really? Has nothing changed in 5 years – other than California has many more taxes?

As many voters have told the Globe, it’s really difficult to vote for anyone who lies so easily – yet the lies are so easy to unravel.

Number 8: Naughty or Nice?

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered letting another 76,000 prisoners out of state prisons – on his own authority through Executive Order, as violent crime continues to spike in California’s cities. Newsom has continued letting convicts out of prison, commuted sentences, and issued pardons. This added significantly to California’s drug addicted vagrant street population.

Number 7: ‘All Animals Are Equal but Some Animals Are More Equal Than Others’

The California Utilities Commission recently granted Pacific Gas and Electric a 13% rate hike – ostensibly to pay for under grounding power lines. Because Gov. Gavin Newsom appoints the commissioners to the CPUC, this is “Gavinomics.” Expect the other utilities to hike the rates as well. And, Newsom’s California will be creating income-based utility billing. Yipee. Can’t wait.

Number 6: Punishing the state’s doctors for advocating other treatments for COVID – very naughty

In January 2023, California’s new law to punish doctors for spreading “Covid misinformation,” went into effect. Assembly Bill 2098 authored by Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell), and then-Sen. Richard Pan (D-Sacramento), signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, circumvented due process against doctors over “Covid misinformation conduct,” and quashed their right to free speech. AB 2098 punished physicians and surgeons for “unprofessional conduct” for advocating for the potential benefits of early treatment with off-label drugs, or those who dare to ask questions about COVID vaccine safety.

However, Judge William Shubb of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from enforcing AB 2098, ruling that the statute’s “unclear phrasing and structure” could have a “chilling effect.” Newsom was forced to author legislation to undo this outrageous bill.

Number 5: Homeless Industrial Complex Grows

For growing, not slowing or eradicating the mentally-ill, drug addicted homeless population littering streets with feces and drug needles, while spending billions on ridiculous “housing” projects and fraudulent non-profits partaking in the grift.

Number 4: Cleanup for me, not for thee

San Francisco, preparing for the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in November, imposed a frantic rush to clean up the city streets – the streets, the sidewalks and the many businesses which have been rotting under the burden of the filth (poop, urine, needles, vomit) from homeless tent camps allowed by city officials.

Newsom admitted this blatant attempt to impress the Chinese, rather than clean up the city for the residents: “I know folks say, ‘Oh, they’re just cleaning up this place because all these fancy leaders are coming into town.’ That’s true… because it’s true,” he quipped.

“By definition, you have people over to your house, you’re going to clean up the house,” Newsom said. “We have 21 world leaders; tens of thousands of people coming from all around the globe. What an opportunity to showcase the world’s most extraordinary place: San Francisco.”

The Daily Mail reported San Francisco is blasted as a ‘ghost town’ by Chinese media:

San Francisco is slammed as ‘ruined city’ and ‘hell’ in Chinese media ahead of APEC summit – as city officials try to clean up the streets by blasting Star Wars theme to get rid of homeless people and open air drug markets.

Chinese media outlets have been branding the city of San Francisco a ‘total failure’ ahead of a visit from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Even the Chi-Comms are on to Newsom. I wonder if Newsom handed out the public defecation map to navigate the streets of San Francisco…

Number 3: De Leider Newsom

Newsom’s COVID State of Emergency order continued from March 2020 until the end of February 2023, locking down the entire state, businesses, schools. Newsom hung on to his emergency powers for three years, treating the state to a dictatorship. No other governor did this. Notably, the California media gave him a pass, proving they are his reliable propaganda arm. (California media – also on the naughty list)

Number 2 – Another LIE: Big Oil ‘Bad’

Gov. Newsom Called for Tax on ‘Windfall Profits’ on Oil Companies after abandoning any consideration of a gas tax pause, with California’s highest-in-the-nation gas taxes. Newsom also largely killed hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in California as part of his overall plan to end oil extraction. He announced his action to halt issuance of fracking permits by 2024.

Newsom also signed Senate Bill 1137, gut-and-amend legislation by Democrat Senators Lena Gonzalez and Monique Limón, to require 3,200-foot mandatory setbacks around California oil and gas wells. Trying to kill the oil and gas industry by a thousand cuts…?

Number 1: Pagan Gavin cancelled Christmas!

Governor Gavin Newsom’s decision to cancel the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and to not attend the annual menorah lighting ceremony on December 6th continues to receive backlash, with many religious and legal groups continuing to chastise the Governor for not taking part.

Very naughty of the governor, who obviously does not believe in Christmas – or Thanksgiving, as exemplified in his and the First Partner’s creepy Thanksgiving video.

