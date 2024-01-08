How will candidates for Orange County supervisor deal with county unions?

By

As part of this newspaper’s endorsement process, we invited the candidates for Orange County supervisor to provide their written thoughts, only lightly edited for length, on major public policy matters.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors prepare to hold its first meeting in the new building named, County Administration North, in Santa Ana on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. (Photo by Mark Rightmire, Orange County Register/SCNG)





Here we present their responses to the question: The county employees’ unions are powerful local political players, yet their interests aren’t usually aligned with those of taxpayers. What strategies have you considered when you go head-to-head with the union in negotiating contracts?

Van Tran: While unions have their strength in number, fiscal prudence is still what resonates most with residents. Educating the public as to our fiscal health and the risk that goes with any increases in salary and benefits will go a long way in empowering the Board of Supervisors to be able to take a firmer stance in negotiation.

Don Wagner: I am not afraid to say no in negotiations and vote no when necessary on contracts that are not in the best interests of the community I represent. I have won elections in the past without union support, but am always appreciative of such support when the interests of the union, a fair wage for a fair day’s labor, dovetail with the interests of the community in a competent, diligent local workforce.

Frances Marquez: I’m a former union organizer and am proud to be endorsed by many local labor unions in this race. Unions help ensure workers are paid a living wage, earn benefits, and plan for a secure retirement. I am also not afraid to speak truth to power, and I will look out for the taxpayer first. My experience creating public policy has informed my approach to bringing people of both parties together to solve challenges. I plan to collaborate and engage union leaders, businesses, and our county government and ensure negotiations are made in good faith. I will be transparent in my actions to the public.

Janet Nguyen: My experience as a city councilwoman, supervisor, and senator has given me unique exposure to the power of public employee unions. During my time as a councilwoman, we had employee unions asking for the board to sign contracts with an initial defined increase for the first year and “market rate” increases for the years following. This contract was a non-starter. My colleagues and I negotiated defined increases over the life of the contract so the payroll could be properly budgeted for years to come. I have always been an advocate for taxpayers and have always negotiated for balanced public employee union contracts that are fair for employees and taxpayers. We want the best of the best to work at the County of Orange, but at the same time we should not be building the county budget to accommodate extravagant employee pay, benefits, and retirement plans. Fiscal responsibility and prudence will always be my guiding light on contract negotiations.

