A boatful of illegal migrants invaded the elite playground of Malibu, California, where the average home sells for a jaw-dropping price of $3.4 million.

ABC7.com reported the landing, which delivered roughly 25 illegal migrants into California:

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) — Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating a panga boat that sunk off the Malibu coast on Wednesday. The U.S. Coast Guard got a call around 7:30 a.m. regarding the 25-foot-long vessel, which is often a type of boat used by human and drug smugglers. Authorities found a debris field with life jackets and gas cans, but no one was there.

The landing was captured by a security camera:

The southern border with Mexico is mostly open to job-seeking migrants, so the landing likely includes many who were previously deported, or who have criminal records. Since 2021, Biden’s elite-backed deputies have invited roughly six million illegal foreign migrants into Americans’ homes and workplaces regardless of the pocket damage to ordinary Americans.

Malibu is along the coastline just North and West of Los Angeles. It is home to many movie stars and Hollywood personalities, some of whom loudly tout their support for migrants.

Ranker.com reported:

