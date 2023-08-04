‘I’m game’: Florida’s Ron DeSantis Agrees to Debate Gavin Newsom

By

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has agreed to debate California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“Absolutely, I’m game,” DeSantis told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday. “Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where. We’ll do it.”

Newsom’s campaign told KCRA 3 that it’s offered DeSantis either Nov. 8 or Nov. 10.

“Governor Newsom has been challenging Desantis to debate for months and sent him a formal debate offer last week,” a statement from Newsom’s campaign reads. “Desantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games.”

The California governor has been challenging the Florida governor for months now. In September 2022, Newsom called out DeSantis on Twitter shortly after DeSantis accused Newsom’s brain function of being muddled due to his hair gel.

“Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need — attention — let’s take this up to debate. I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day @CNN,” Newsom said in his tweet.

Earlier this year, both governors butted heads over two planes carrying migrants being flown in from Florida to Sacramento.

DeSantis was recently named the second keynote speaker for the California Republican Party’s convention happening this September. He is also running for president in 2024.

Newsom has repeatedly stated that he is not running for president in 2024. He is also in his last term as California governor.

Click here to read the full article at KCRA